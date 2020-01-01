No news on new Guardiola contract is concern for Man City players, warns Ferdinand

The Catalan's deal is up in 2021 and with no fresh contract on the horizon, it promises to be an uncertain time at the Etihad Stadium

Rio Ferdinand has warned that ’s players could be unsettled regarding speculation over the future of manager Pep Guardiola, who has not committed to signing a new deal with the club.

The former and defender says that it is a worry that Guardiola is nearing the end of his deal, while it could make attracting new players difficult.

Although the Catalan has dismissed speculation that he might return to Barcelona, he has a history of staying at clubs only for three or four years before moving on.

He will come to the end of his fourth year with City in June, when his contract is up.

“I was never really in that position as a player - obviously Sir Alex Ferguson was always fully committed and wore his heart on his sleeve in that respect,” Ferdinand told BT Sport when asked if it might have an effect on the team.

“But Pep is a different animal, a different character and what is more important is what he is relaying to the players. I think if he's speaking to the players and he's filling them with confidence, then it's okay.

“But the big problem with the club in the wider picture will be recruitment because if they're talking to potential players that they're trying to get hold of in January or the following window, if I'm that player I'm saying: 'I'm only coming if Pep's there,' or: 'I want to know who's going to be next in charge before I make my decision and commit.'

“The bigger picture is probably the bigger question but I think his history suggests that he does make late decisions on his contracts and where he wants to go. Man City will probably know that and be very well aware of that.

“Who wouldn't want that guy in their dugout?”

City have had an awkward start to the season, which has seen them draw two and lose one of their opening six Premier League matches, though they overcame thanks to a Kyle Walker goal on Saturday.