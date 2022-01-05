No magic solution for Spurs in January, warns Conte after defeat to 'much better' Chelsea

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte admitted that his side were outplayed by a superior Chelsea side in Wednesday's Carabao Cup defeat, while warning he cannot wave a magic wand to improve the side's fortunes in the current transfer window.

Spurs' hopes of winning the trophy took a big hit as they went down 2-0 in the semi-final first leg.

Kai Havertz's early strike and a Ben Davies own goal sealed the visitors' fate, leaving them a daunting task in next week's return match.

What was said?

“It was a difficult game, difficult from the start, Chelsea showed to be much better than us," Conte explained to Sky Sports after the game.

“The first half, we struggled a lot from the start but we know that we are talking about one of the best teams in Europe, in the world, last season they won the Champions League. If you compare the two teams there is not a comparison.

"We are talking about a team ready to win - today we have seen the difference between the two teams. “It is not easy to play at Stamford Bridge, the way they were very concentrated, they won the ball every time and then we conceded also a goal we were unlucky.

"When you start the game and after a few minutes they score, for sure the game becomes very difficult.

“But, I know the situation, it is very clear in this moment there is an important gap. We have to try to fight to stay in the league in a good position, but if we think we are close, I think we are not in the right way.”

No transfer solution?

While Spurs are expected to be active in the January window, Conte does not believe any potential new arrivals will have an immediate effect on the team's fortunes.

"Honestly, I also want to be very clear because if we think, with the transfer window in January, we solve the situation, I’m telling you a lie, not the truth," he added to reporters.

"There is a lot of work to do. If someone thinks the transfer market can solve the situation… First of all, in January it’s very difficult to buy. Very, very difficult. Then you have to see if there’s the possibility to buy players that you need.

"I think we have to continue to work hard in the way we’re doing and continue to improve the level of our players. Then if there is some opportunities and the club is convinced by these opportunities to improve the team.

" But I repeat, I don’t see in the transfer window the resolution of our problems. The resolution of our problems now is to work and improve all many aspects of our squad.

"I repeat there is a lot of work to do. If you think if you buy one or two players and you solve the situation, you are not right."

