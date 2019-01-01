'No excuses' – Disallowed goals not responsible for Uruguay Copa America exit, says Tabarez

Luis Suarez's penalty shoot-out miss proved costly for the Celeste, who saw three goals ruled out during the 90 minutes

coach Oscar Tabarez offered no excuses after his side slumped out of the Copa America with a 5-4 penalty shoot-out defeat to .

Luis Suarez's miss with Uruguay's opening spot-kick proved costly in Salvador, with Peru converting all of their penalties to book their place in the last four.

Edinson Cavani had been guilty of a dreadful miss in open play midway through the first half, while Diego Godin passed up a similar chance after the interval as the match ended goalless in normal time.

Uruguay also had three goals ruled out for offside, though Tabarez did not look to blame the officials, instead accepting his side failed to impose themselves on the match, despite Peru failing to register a single shot on target in normal time.

"The result caused us a great disappointment, but we must accept it," Tabarez told a news conference.

"We came with the idea of winning, we tried to impose our game and could not. You have to know how to lose.

"We failed in one aspect, the offsides. We committed seven offsides, three of them ended in a goal.

Vibra a "Blanquirroja"! O Peru conquistou sua primeira vitória na disputa de pênaltis na #CopaAmerica. pic.twitter.com/kXVDnMFX6U — Copa América (@CopaAmerica) June 29, 2019

"There is no excuse. I do not come here to justify anything. We could not win, we misjudged. The opponent came with a plan and it was not possible to win.

"I see it from that point of view. There are no teams that always win and there are no teams that always lose. We are going to continue on this path, learning from this defeat to keep growing."

Peru will face defending champions on Wednesday, with and meeting in the other semi-final a day earlier.