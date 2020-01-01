No El-Hadary, No Hassan: Aston Villa’s Elmohamady names his best Egypt teammates

The 32-year-old defender has revealed the best players he has ever played with at international level, leaving out two football icons

’s Ahmed Elmohamady has overlooked Essam El-Hadary and Ahmed Hassan in his list of best teammates at international level.



The defender combined well with the duo in the heart of ’s backline to help the Pharaohs win the 20008 and 2010 .



Named as the best player at the 2006 and 2008 Afcons, Hassan ranked amongst Africa’s finest midfielders ever and is ’s most capped player ever with 184 appearances.



For El-Hadary, he boasts 159 international caps and holds the record as the oldest person to feature at the Fifa World Cup at 45 years and 161 days.



Nevertheless, neither of the two made Elmohamady’s cut instead he went for Mohamed Barakat, Mohamed Aboutrika, Ahmed Hossam (Mido), Mohamed Salah and Mahmoud Hassan (Trezeguet).



“I’ve played with many great players like Barakat, Aboutrika, Mido, Salah and Trez now. I can’t identify one player. They are all great players and I am proud of playing alongside them,” he told the Aston Villa website.



The defender also shared his thoughts on what he feels seeing his compatriots feature in the English top-flight, while offering advice to upcoming Arab players.



“It’s a good thing for Egyptian football,” he continued.

“We have Salah and Trezeguet in the Premier League and Hegazi in the Championship. Playing in such a big league will benefit those players and in turn will benefit the Egyptian national team.



“I hope we see more Egyptian players play here in future.



“You should be committed and work hard. Commitment is the key to achieve your goals, we have seen this in Salah and Trezeguet.”