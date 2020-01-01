NKoulou and Aina help Torino salvage a point against Gervinho’s Parma

The African Stars featured for their respective clubs as the Bull settled for a point with Roberto D'Aversa’s men

international Nicolas NKoulou was on the scoresheet while ’s Ola Aina was on parade as secured a 1-1 draw with Gervinho’s in Saturday’s game.

Moreno Longo’s men have not been impressive since the beginning of the year, having lost their previous seven games including last weekend’s loss to .

The Bull last recorded a victory against in January and the African stars were on hand to help halt the spate of poor results.

NKoulou started the encounter partnering Gleison Bremer and Armando Izzo in Torino’s defence while Super Eagles star Aina made a second-half appearance.

With only 15 minutes into the encounter, Cameroon international NKoulou opened the scoring after he was set up by Alex Berenguer.

international Gervinho, who was handed his 20th league appearance in the encounter, then found Juraj Kucka with a timely pass, who then levelled proceedings.

Torino had a glorious chance to claim all three points in the 48th minute after they were awarded a penalty but goalkeeper Luigi Sepe made a fine safe from Andrea Belotti’s effort from the spot.

Nigeria international Aina was introduced into the game in the 68th minute, replacing Berenguer and did his part but his effort was not enough to ensure his side claim victory in the encounter.

NKoulou lasted for the entirety of the game while Gervinho made way for Gianluca Caprari in the 73rd minute.

The result ensured Torino’s 15th place on the league table after gathering 28 points from 26 matches, three places above the relegation zone.

Parma, meanwhile, are eighth on the table with 36 points from the same number of matches, two places below spot.

NKoulou has featured in 27 games across all competitions for the Bull in this campaign while Aina has played 25 matches since he joined the side permanently last summer from Premier League club .

Aina and NKoulou will hope to help Torino end their miserable form when they face William Troost-Ekong’s on Tuesday.

Gervinho, who has five league goals this season, will hope to get on the scoresheet and inspire his side to victory when they face at Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris.