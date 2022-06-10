Nketiah contract update revealed as Arsenal confirm full list of five players released on free transfers

The Gunners have confirmed that, as things stand, two senior strikers will be leaving Emirates Stadium as their current deals expire

Arsenal have included Eddie Nketiah on their released list at the end of the 2021-22 campaign, but remain eager to point out that fresh terms could still be thrashed out with those that are currently heading towards free agency.

Alexandre Lacazette has already agreed a return to Lyon after severing ties with the Gunners, with the experienced French forward heading home after five years that delivered 206 appearances and 71 goals in in north London.

Premier League heavyweights will also be parting with three members of their academy ranks when their respective terms come to an end prior to June 30.

Article continues below

Will Eddie Nketiah leave Arsenal as a free agent?

The 23-year-old striker has been on the Gunners’ books since 2015 and made his senior debut in September 2017.

He has had to be patient in pursuit of regular game time, with a loan spell taken in at Leeds during the 2019-20 season.

It appeared at one stage as though he was destined to walk away from north London, as he remained down the pecking order in 2021-22, but forced his way into Mikel Arteta’s plans after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang departed for Barcelona and it became apparent that Lacazette would not be sticking around.

Nketiah finished the season with a personal best goal return of 10 across 27 appearances and interest from the likes of Crystal Palace – who are managed by Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira – began to be shown.

GOAL was, however, able to reveal towards the end of May that Nketiah was ready to perform a U-turn on his initial exit plans and commit to a contract extension.

No agreement has been announced there as yet, but Arsenal have said when announcing their released list: “Please note, any further developments regarding players extending their contracts; joining/re-joining us; or leaving us will be officially communicated as soon as they are confirmed.”

Eddie Nketiah is taking his chance 👏 pic.twitter.com/LQjhaV4Z7Z — GOAL (@goal) April 20, 2022

Who else has been released by Arsenal?

Alongside Nketiah and Lacazette, Arsenal have revealed that Jonathan Dinzeyi, Joel Lopez and Jordan McEneff will be leaving their U18 and U23 ranks.

Confirmation has also been offered of USWNT star Tobin Heath severing ties with the club, along with Lisa Evans, Viktoria Schanderbeck and Lydia Williams – although the latter remains in talks regarding a new deal.

Arsenal’s men’s side missed out on a top-four finish and qualification for the Champions League in 2021-22, with Arteta now drawing up plans on how to bolster his ranks so that a sustained push back towards elite European club competition can be made next term.

The Gunners will, alongside the rest of their top-flight rivals, discover their schedule for 2022-23 when the Premier League fixture list drops at 9am BST on Thursday June 16.

Further reading