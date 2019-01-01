Nigeria’s Semi Ajayi joins West Brom from Rotherham United

The Nigeria international departed the New York Stadium following their relegation from the English second-tier league last season

Semi Ajayi has joined English Championship side West Bromwich Albion from League One club United.

The 25-year-old midfielder signed a four-year deal with the Baggies, becoming the third arrival at the Hawthorns this summer after the capture of Kenneth Zohor and Filip Krovinovic.

“I got a whisper towards the end of last season that Albion were watching me although I didn’t hear any more,” Ajayi told club website.

“I went away to play for and thought nothing more of it but when I came back things began to start rumbling again.

“I loved the fact that they were so keen to sign me and I’ve come into the club and found really nice facilities and good people. The lads have been great welcoming me.

“I know I’m not the finished article and I feel I can improve. I am playing alongside some top defenders and I think I can learn a great deal from them.

“For me it doesn’t matter where you are in the league – top or bottom. I want to win every game and I prepare like that. But I want to play at the highest level and it’s exciting to be joining a club that wants to get back there.”

Ajayi is aiming to help the Baggies secure promotion to the Premier League next season after narrowly missing out last term.

“It’s a great opportunity for me. I want to play at the highest level and I have joined a club with the ambition to get there,” he added.

“I want to play my part in helping the team get promoted because that is definitely the target.”

In the 2018-19 season, Ajayi scored eight goals across all competitions for Rotherham and his impressive performance saw him win the Championship Player of the Month for March.

The 25-year-old was not part of the Super Eagles team that finished third in the 2019 in after he was dropped from the final 23-man squad.