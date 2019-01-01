Nigeria's Efih & Ghana's Adubea excited to inspire Sporting Huelva's win over Madrid

The Ghanaian forward was assisted by the Nigerian midfielder to seal maximum points for Antonio Sanchez's side on Sunday

Peace Efih and Princella Adubea have expressed their joy over contributing to Huelva 2-0 win over Madrid in Saturday's Primera Iberdrola contest.

's Efih provided an assist for 's Adubea to score her maiden goal for Sporting against Oscar Fernandez's side.

Adubea, who made a losing debut in a 1-0 loss against on September 7, was hoping to help her side build on their recent fine form.

After a goalless first half in Huelva, Marta Peiro broke the deadlock to give the hosts the lead against Madrid in the 56th minute.

The Ghanaian forward, who was making her fourth start in a ninth outing for Antonio Sanchez's side, left it late to find the back of the net thanks to Efih's assist in additional time.

Efih came on in the 67th minute to provide the late assist, took to social media to reveal her delight to have had a hand in her fellow African's first professional goal in Europe.

About last weekend, i provided an assist for my Ghana 🇬🇭 sister @PrincellaAdubea to help Sporting Huelva win 2-0 against Madrid CFF. Fantastic team performance and result. #PrimeraIberdrola pic.twitter.com/RndB7CjHAY — Peace Efih (@PeaceEfih) November 25, 2019

For Adubea, who lasted the duration against Madrid, will be seeking to build on their scoring form, helping the Spanish side extend their winning run when they visit on December 1.

My first professional goal

Watch and share pic.twitter.com/eamfCU6F0z — Princella Adubea (@AdubeaPrincella) November 23, 2019

Scoring goals is a great feeling, but the most important thing to me is that the team is successful

Thank God for my first professional goal for team @sportinghuelva #DE3NYAMEAHYIRANO pic.twitter.com/fnSI1YoY4t — Princella Adubea (@AdubeaPrincella) November 23, 2019

Saturday's win was the second on the bounce for Sporting Huelva, putting them in 13th position with nine points from nine matches this season.