Nigeria's Adule inspires Eibar win over Pozuelo Alarcon

She made an inspiring outing on her starting debut as her effort helped her Spanish side return to winning ways on Sunday

Charity Adule continued with her fine form as she scored the opener in 's 2-1 victory over Pozuelo Alarcon on Sunday.

The 25-year-old had made an instant impact as she opened her Spanish goal account in a 1-1 draw with Deportivo a week after teaming up with the Reto Iberdrola outfit in September.

It took Adule's effort to break the deadlock in the 42nd minute before Miriam Rodríguez doubled the advantage for Iker Dorronsoro's side on the brink of half-time.​

However, Gabi Morales struck 10 minutes from the full-time whistle for Pozuelo but her effort could not deny the hosts the maximum points.

Adule, who lasted the duration of the match, has now scored two goals in three matches since teaming up with Eibar.

The result takes Eibar to third on the log with eight points from five games and they will aim to build on the fine run against Racing Santander in their next fixture on Sunday.