Nigeria vs Zambia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
The third-place match of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations is set for Friday, as Nigeria take on Zambia to see who will take the bronze medal in this year’s tournament.
The former were edged on penalties by Morocco, while the latter were seen off by South Africa - and both will want to ensure they head home with something to show for their efforts.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Nigeria vs Zambia
|Date
|July 22, 2022
|Times
|4:00pm ET, 1:00pm PT
|Stream
TV channel, live stream and how to watch
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
Team news and rosters
|Position
|Nigeria roster
|Goalkeepers
|Oluehi, Nnadozie, Balogun
|Defenders
|Ohale, Plumptre, Ebi, G. Ogbonna, A. Ogbonna, Alozie, N. Payne
|Midfielders
|T. Payne, Chikwelu, Otu, Okobi, Ajibade, Ayinde, Efih, Ucheibe
|Forwards
|Monday, Kanu, Oshoala, Onumonu, Ikechukwu, Ordega, Macleans
There’s no team that can equal Nigeria when it comes to all-time accomplishments in African women’s soccer. They have claimed 11 WAFCON titles and have never failed to make the semi-finals.
But with Halimatu Ayinde and Rasheedat Ajibade both handed red cards in the last four against Morocco, they just couldn’t get it done this time.
While they won’t be able to win this year’s tournament, Nigeria can still gain some momentum on Friday with a win, especially with their next scheduled games set to be a pair of friendlies against the USWNT.
Predicted Nigeria starting XI: Plumptre, Ebi, Ohale, Payne, Ucheibe, Otu, Okobi, Kanu, Monday, Onumonu; Nnadozie.
|Position
|Zambia roster
|Goalkeepers
|Musonda, Nali, L. Lungu
|Defenders
|Soko, Mweemba, Siamfuko, Mulenga, Belemu, Tembo, Musase, Banda
|Midfielders
|Wilombe, Zulu, Katongo, I. Lungu, Chilenga, Chitundu
Forwards
|Oseke, Chanda, Mapepa, Sosala, Nanyangwe
Zambia finished first in Group B, earning seven points through three matches and finishing with a goal differential of plus-four. From there, they advanced to the knockout stage, where they beat Senegal on penalties.
A 1-0 loss to South Africa ended their hopes of reaching a maiden final, but they can still come out on top in the battle for bronze.
Either way, this is Zambia's best WAFCON run to date - they previously made the quarter-finals in 1995.
Predicted Zambia starting XI: Belemu, Musase, Mweemba, Tembo, Katongo, Lungu, Chanda, Chitundu, Lubandji, Mapepa; Musonda.
Last five results
|Nigeria results
|Zambia results
|Morocco 1 (5)-(4) 1 Nigeria (Jul 18)
|Zambia 0-1 South Africa (Jul 18)
|Cameroon 0-1 Nigeria (Jul 14)
|Zambia 1 (4)-(2) 1 Senegal (Jul 13)
|Nigeria 4-0 Burundi (Jul 10)
|Zambia 4-1 Togo (Jul 9)
|Botswana 0-2 Nigeria (Jul 7)
|Zambia 1-0 Tunisia (Jul 6)
|Nigeria 1-2 South Africa (Jul 4)
|Cameroon 0-0 Zambia (Jun 26)
