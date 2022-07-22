Nigeria vs Zambia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The tournament's most decorated side must battle for bronze this time around - here's everything you need to know

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

The third-place match of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations is set for Friday, as Nigeria take on Zambia to see who will take the bronze medal in this year’s tournament.

Watch Nigeria vs Zambia on fuboTV (Start with a free trial)

The former were edged on penalties by Morocco, while the latter were seen off by South Africa - and both will want to ensure they head home with something to show for their efforts.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Nigeria vs Zambia Date July 22, 2022 Times 4:00pm ET, 1:00pm PT Stream fubo TV (start with a free trial)

TV channel, live stream and how to watch

In the United States (US), WAFCON matches matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream beIN SPORTS fubo TV (start with a free trial)

Team news and rosters

Position Nigeria roster Goalkeepers Oluehi, Nnadozie, Balogun Defenders Ohale, Plumptre, Ebi, G. Ogbonna, A. Ogbonna, Alozie, N. Payne Midfielders T. Payne, Chikwelu, Otu, Okobi, Ajibade, Ayinde, Efih, Ucheibe Forwards Monday, Kanu, Oshoala, Onumonu, Ikechukwu, Ordega, Macleans

There’s no team that can equal Nigeria when it comes to all-time accomplishments in African women’s soccer. They have claimed 11 WAFCON titles and have never failed to make the semi-finals.

But with Halimatu Ayinde and Rasheedat Ajibade both handed red cards in the last four against Morocco, they just couldn’t get it done this time.

While they won’t be able to win this year’s tournament, Nigeria can still gain some momentum on Friday with a win, especially with their next scheduled games set to be a pair of friendlies against the USWNT.

Predicted Nigeria starting XI: Plumptre, Ebi, Ohale, Payne, Ucheibe, Otu, Okobi, Kanu, Monday, Onumonu; Nnadozie.

Position Zambia roster Goalkeepers Musonda, Nali, L. Lungu Defenders Soko, Mweemba, Siamfuko, Mulenga, Belemu, Tembo, Musase, Banda Midfielders Wilombe, Zulu, Katongo, I. Lungu, Chilenga, Chitundu Forwards Oseke, Chanda, Mapepa, Sosala, Nanyangwe

Zambia finished first in Group B, earning seven points through three matches and finishing with a goal differential of plus-four. From there, they advanced to the knockout stage, where they beat Senegal on penalties.

A 1-0 loss to South Africa ended their hopes of reaching a maiden final, but they can still come out on top in the battle for bronze.

Either way, this is Zambia's best WAFCON run to date - they previously made the quarter-finals in 1995.

Predicted Zambia starting XI: Belemu, Musase, Mweemba, Tembo, Katongo, Lungu, Chanda, Chitundu, Lubandji, Mapepa; Musonda.

Last five results