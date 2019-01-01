Africa U23 Cup of Nations

Nigeria vs Cote d'Ivoire: When is the Africa U-23 Cup of Nations tie and how can I watch?

Last updated
Goal brings you everything you need to know about the clash between the Olympic Eagles and their west African foes

Nigeria begin their quest for African U23 glory when they face Cote d’Ivoire in their opening Group B fixture.

The Olympic Eagles beat Sudan to qualify for Egypt 2019, while the Elephants edged Guinea over two legs.

Victory for either side will be crucial in their quest to progress to the competition’s semi-final – where Africa’s three representatives for Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games will be picked.

WHEN AND WHERE IS THE GAME?

Ivory Coast fans

The encounter is scheduled to kick off at 4:00 pm (West African Time) on Saturday, November 9. Gates open in the afternoon and fans would have a chance to buy their tickets, which will be complemented by activities such as the locker room experience, photo booths and a pre-match music extravaganza.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Imama Amapakabo - Nigeria vs. Benin

 

Date Time Time (local) Match Channel
9/11/19 17:00 pm GMT 4:00 pm Nigeria U23 vs Cote d'Ivoire U23 SuperSport 9

WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?

Al Salam Stadium, Cairo

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

Goal will also be providing live, comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown.

