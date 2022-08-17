Nigeria vs Canada: US TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The final group stage match is here for these two sides - here's everything you need to know

The 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup continues on Wednesday with Nigeria in action, taking on Canada in a Group C matchup.

Effectively a dead rubber of an encounter, the African outfit are already through to the knockout stages, while the North American team are out - though the former can still secure a preferable quarter-final draw with a positive result.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of team news and more.

Team news and rosters

Position Nigeria roster Goalkeepers Oyono, Ekeh, Obidinma Defenders Ogbuchi, Demehin, Oshobukola, Ohaegbulem, Imuran, Alani Midfielders Yina, Abiodun, Onyenezide, Amoo, Ezekiel, Kalu Forwards Okwuchukwu, Sabastine, Okpe, Idoko, Olise, Jerry

Nigeria have already clinched a spot in the next round thanks to victories in the first two matches of this stage.

While they has never won this tournament, the team placed second in 2010 and 2014, plus made the semifinals in 2012. Could they go all the way this time?

Predicted Nigeria starting XI: Oyono; Imuran, Oshobukola, Demehin, Alani, Amoo, Sabastine, Olise, Onyenezide, Jerry, Idoko.

Position Canada roster Goalkeepers Karpenko, Giorgio, Lallier Defenders Pante, Rose, Leslie, Bessette, Courtnall, Tsé Midfielders Burns, Ladhani, Walk, Small, Awujo, Melenhorst, Ward, Smith Forwards Jourde, Grant-Clavijo, Novak, Thurton

Heading into this final match, Canada have been eliminated from advancing in this tournament after losing their first two matches.

This result is disappointing for a team that placed third in this year’s CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Championship and had their sights set on the knockout phase.

Predicted Canada starting XI: Karpenko; Pante, Rose, Bessette, Courtnall, Awujo, Walk, Burns, Novak, Grant-Clavijo, Ward.

