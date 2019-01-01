Nigeria striker Uchendu inspires Sporting Braga's victory over Maritimo

The Nigerian forward gave Miguel Santos' ladies the opener as they recorded their first win of the season at Estádio 1 de Maio

Chinaza Uchendu was on target as she led Braga to a 5-1 win over Maritimo in the Portuguese Liga BPI encounter on Sunday.

The international, who scored in Braga's season-opening 2-1 defeat against Sporting CP on Monday, was influential as they secured their first win of the season in style at home.

The 21-year-old thrilled the home fans as she opened the scoring with a brilliant shot after 14 minutes in the encounter.

Article continues below

However, the visitors levelled matters through Telma Encarnaca five minutes later before Francisca Cardoso's brace and Vanessa Marques scored to host gain a three-goal lead at half-time.

After the restart, Vanessa scored with a header in the 64th minute to wrap up the hosts' maiden win of the season, against Marítimo.​

The Nigerian, who was in action for 67th minute alongside 's Farida Machia, has now scored two goals in two games.

The victory moves Braga to fourth on the log with three points from two games on the Portuguese log this season.

Braga will welcome in the second leg of the Women's Round of 32 on September 26.