Nigeria striker Ajibade makes scoring Norwegian Toppserien start for Avaldsnes

The Super Falcons forward made a fine start as she opened her new season with a goal in her side's triumph

Rasheedat Ajibade opened her Norwegian Toppserien campaign on a fine note as she was on target in Avaldsnes' 5-2 triumph over Lyn Football on Saturday.

The Super Falcons striker joined the Oslo-based outfit from Nigerian side FC Robo in December 2018, and went on to play 22 matches and scored five goals in her debut season in Norway.

Before the league start, the 20-year-old featured in all her side's three preseason friendlies - a 0-0 draw with Klepp before a 2-3 loss to Sandviken and then 2-2 draw with Arna-Bjornar in which she scored.

She made the starting line-up against Lyn and almost scored the opener in the ninth minute but her effort went wide before being denied by goalkeeper Mari Hasselknippe in the 16th minute.

However, Camilla Linberg set up Emma Stolen Godo to hand the visitors the shock lead seconds later after benefiting from a defensive mistake by the hosts.

In the 29th minute, Elise Thorsnes cancelled out Godo's opener as she levelled matters for the hosts off Hanna Dahl's long ball.

Dahl's cross fell perfectly for Ajibade to score her first goal of the season in the 42nd minute before Ylinn Tennebo blasted home the fourth after Hasselknippe's blunder seconds before half-time.

After the restart, Trine Skjelstad Jensen pulled one back for the visitors as she headed in a freekick three minutes into the half.

However, Elise Thorsnes' long ball from distance met Olaug Tvedten to recover the hosts' three-goal lead in the 55th minute before the former netted the fifth six minutes later to wrap up the victory.

Ajibade was in action from the start to the finish for Thomas Dahle's team and her strike ensured her side recorded a winning start to the season in a seven-goal thriller at Avaldsnes Idrettssenter.

The massive win moves Avaldsnes to the top of the Toppserien on goal difference with three points, pending results from other games.

Ajibade will seek to keep up with her impressive start in the colour of Avaldsnes when her side visit Kolbotn on July 10.