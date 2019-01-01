'Nigerian stadiums are not for football' - Fans react after Zimbabwe hold Super Eagles

Football enthusiasts are far from happy with the state of the Stephen Keshi Stadium as it rained heavily during Saturday's match

battled against Zimbabwe to a 0-0 draw in difficult, wet conditions in a friendly match in Asaba.

The state of the pitch left fans concerned about the standard of football stadiums in the country.

During Saturday's build-up game ahead of the (Afcon), Gernot Rohr's men struggled to find the back of the net as the rain caused problems on the pitch.

Article continues below

The draw against the Warriors left fans frustrated and they have shared their frank assessment of the Stephen Keshi Stadium which has been the home ground of the national team since November 2018.

Lets be candid



Nigerian stadiums are not built for football.



Mainly for Apc or Pdp campaigns #NGAZIM — Otunba Bussie (@Iam_bussiepr) June 8, 2019

Best way to enjoy the game is just muting the TV#NGAZIM pic.twitter.com/bg9DkIE6sN — Azeez Ishola (@zeezish_) June 8, 2019

I strongly believe we can watch African matches without live commentaries.



They end up making the games more boring than expected.#NGAZIM pic.twitter.com/vO2bDdQiXP — Benny (@BenUgbana) June 8, 2019

Best way to watch this game is to mute your TV. #NGAZIM pic.twitter.com/iFfTO1JR5j — Abidemi Adesokan (@Abi_demi) June 8, 2019

Zimbabwe is definitely a team to watch out for. Decent outing today #NGAZIM — Femi Salawu (@TraQman) June 8, 2019

I will not judge the Super Eagles based on this friendly tonight...The weather conditions didn't help too.. — omodia okhueleigbe (@omodia4real) June 8, 2019

Arguably one of the worst pitch that the super eagles has ever played on. I don’t blame you for this tweet. I blame NFA chairman who always takes a National games to his home state. — bill polorski (@halafbi) June 8, 2019

It is such a waste of opportunity to continue to play the Super Eagles games in Asaba. Poor pitch,terrible atmosphere & difficult to find plane seats at short notice. Hard find one positive in playing there for players, sponsors, media & TV viewers. — Babanla (@biolakazeem) June 8, 2019

Samuel chukwueze is on the plane to . Boy is a baller.#NGAZIM — Ogbuefi Okafor🇳🇬 (@MistaChika) June 8, 2019

I just pray our players doesn't pick up injuries from this pitch... This one that looks like vegetable farm...#NGAZIM — Jeffery Wilson🇳🇬✈🇨🇦 (@wilsonjeffery72) June 8, 2019

The commentator said Mikel turned 'lugubriously' 😂#NGAZIM — Judano (@DefaultJude) June 8, 2019

Truly our stadium aint for Football match, it was built for APC and PDP campaign #NGAZIM — diplomatic historian (@martinschido) June 8, 2019

Nigerian commentators: and the Zimbabweans looking for a looking but they couldn't find the look....

Nigerian commentary can make u lose interest in football #NGAZIM — DRE (@Justdre213) June 8, 2019

Did they invite iheanacho as a player or a coaching staff.

I say make i ask.#Kelechi14#NGAZIM pic.twitter.com/ylrP0HONXp — memegod (@Yanbaba11) June 8, 2019

I think its high time the likes of Jon Champion,Peter Dury and Martin Tyler open an academy for intending commentators, #NGAZIM — Romeo (@Bankyfranco) June 8, 2019

Me when the commentator of #NGAZIM still hasn't said "really, the best form of attack is defense" in the last 180seconds pic.twitter.com/mWiZcqVVys — Vlad; The impaler☠️ (@Ade_B_Ayo) June 8, 2019

Someone said this game is trash that the Asaba pitch should've just been used by Immigration for another recruitment #NGA #NGAZIM pic.twitter.com/kHppSt2RUv — The Hénry Nevoír (@Hxnry_Nevoir) June 8, 2019