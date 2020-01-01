‘Nigeria not number one in Africa’ – Rohr on why Afcon is difficult to win

The ex-Bordeaux manager has been mandated to win the next continental showpiece in Cameroon after he renewed his contract with the Super Eagles

coach Gernot Rohr said it is hard for his team to win the 2021 because they are not the best team on the continent.

The German tactician recently agreed to a two-and-a-half-year deal to continue his work as the handler of the three-time African champions, putting to bed speculation around his future.

On Wednesday, the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick revealed the conditions in the new contract which include a mandate to qualify the country for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in and also win the next Afcon in .

Article continues below

More teams

The 66-year-old guided the Super Eagles to a third-place finish in last year, however, he disclosed that the new target might be difficult to achieve.

"When you go to a tournament it is to win it," Rohr told BBC Sport.

"We finished third in the last one, and everybody wants to progress. But we know also that it is very difficult to win this tournament because we are not number one in Africa.

"But it is good to have these milestones and ambition."

Aside from the competition targets, he is also expected to reside in Nigeria and receive his salary in local currency (naira).

Rohr, who previously coached Gabon, Niger and Burkina Faso before joining the Super Eagles, said he understands the risks that come with the new contract.

He is also confident the squad he’s raised is capable of helping him to get the job done.

"My contract all the time is a risk because it is finished when we are eliminated from a competition - whether the Afcon or World Cup," he added.

"I took the risk already when I arrived, and it is still the same. But I am very optimistic, because now we have a team which is playing good football and I have confidence in my players.”

The German succeeded Nigeria legend Sunday Oliseh at the helm of the Super Eagles in 2016.

He helped the country qualify for the 2018 Fifa World Cup in but they failed to progress past the group stage after defeats to and .