Nigeria midfielder John Ogu reveals why he is called Davor Suker
Nigeria midfielder John Ogu has revealed why he is also known as Davor Suker.
Suker, currently the Croatian Football Association boss, played as a striker for Sevilla, Real Madrid, Arsenal and West Ham United among others before hanging his boot in 2002.
“[I started as] a striker, that is why they call me till date Davor Suker,” Ogu said while answering questions from his fans on Twitter.
The 30-year-old who started his European career with Drava Ptuj also disclosed that his favourite players and role models while growing up were former Nigeria captains Austin Jay Jay Okocha and Nwankwo Kanu.
“Jay Jay Okocha and [Nwankwo] Kanu were it all then for me,” he added.
Ogu who was part of the Super Eagles squad to Russia in 2018 has won three Israeli Premier League titles, two Super Cup and one Cup trophy with Hapoel
This season, the former Academica player has made 17 league appearances for the Camels, scoring a goal.
