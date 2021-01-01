Nigeria legend Shorunmu: 'Improving' Mendy has the ability to be Chelsea's no. 1

The former Super Eagles goalkeeper is backing the Senegal international to shine between the sticks in Saturday's final in Porto

Former Nigeria goalkeeper Ike Shorunmu has stated Edouard Mendy’s abilities has made him Chelsea's no. 1 goalkeeper following his rapid development in his debut season in England.

Mendy is expected to start in goal for the Blues in Saturday's Champions League final against Manchester City at the Estadio do Dragao.

He has made a quick recovery from last Sunday's Premier League clash against Aston Villa after he collided with the goal post.

Article continues below

The 29-year-old is having an impressive debut season in the Champions League with eight clean sheets in 11 matches so far.

Ahead of Saturday’s showdown in Porto, Shorunmu is tipping Mendy to be at his best against Pep Guardiola’s team.

“Goalkeepers might not have the pressure but sometimes, it depends on their form. That department is very important,” Shorunmu told Goal.

“Mendy is improving in every game, right now everybody can see he has the abilities to be the no. 1 for Chelsea. He is doing well and he is good in one-on-one and with aerial balls.

“Whether Mendy or Kepa, I'm sure both goalkeepers are up to the task because this is the final stage and they will want to put on their best performance.”

The former Besiktas and FC Zurich goalkeeper further reacted to David De Gea's missed penalty kick which cost Manchester United the Europa League title against Villarreal on Wednesday.

After a 1-1 draw at the end of extra-time, Villarreal won the match 11-10 on penalties after Geronimo Rulli parried De Gea’s effort.

“We don't blame De Gea, everybody needs to encourage him,” he said. “Sometimes it happens in football, it was a mistake.

“He was trying to find the net but unfortunately, he missed it. He will get over the pressure and disappointment with time. Hopefully, he will be back to his best.”