The Spaniard is in awe of the teenager who has been in fine form for the Citizens in pre-season

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been surprised by Sam Edozie’s abilities, claiming the teenager and Nigeria prospect has ‘a special quality’.

Born in England to Nigerian parents, the 18-year-old has been a key figure in the club’s U23 ranks since moving from Millwall on July 1, 2020.

Edozie was part of City’s Elite Development Squad that won the inaugural 2020-21 Premier League 2 diadem.

Presently, he is part of Guardiola’s squad preparing for the new campaign and has stepped up to the demands of senior football scoring in each of the club’s last three matches.

His abilities in front of goal have caught his Spanish manager who promised to be patient with him as he continues to develop.

"As a young talent, having a special quality, a guy who gets to the box with the intention to score a goal - it's so important for wingers,” Guardiola was quoted by the club website.

"He's an incredible, young player with good pace.

“But we have to be patient with him. He had minutes and played good and this is important.”

Having impressed as a substitute against Preston North End, the left winger was named in the starting XI against Barnsley.

Against Blackpool, Edozie got the nod to start and just three minutes into the friendly at the Academy Stadium, he pounced on a defensive mistake to put the reigning English kings ahead.

A brace from Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez’s strike sealed the victory over the English second-tier side.

"You never know before the game when you are going to score a goal – at the beginning or late. The important thing is to create the chances,” the former Barcelona boss continued.

"I'm very pleased for the young players and the more experienced players - for what they have done. I have no complaints.

“We saw many good things and the other ones, it’s just a question of time to get what we want.”

Manchester City take on Leicester City in Saturday’s Community Shield encounter.