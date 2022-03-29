Nigeria are not better than Ghana – Addo ahead of World Cup qualifier

Ghana coach Otto Addo has dismissed claims Nigeria are the favourites heading into the return leg of their 2022 World Cup play-off fixture on Tuesday.

After the Black Stars failed to use home advantage and settled for a 0-0 draw in the first meeting, the Super Eagles have a chance of their own when they meet again in the decisive contest at MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

Ahead of the game, Addo has stated the first meeting between the two sides was even and hence the fixture does not have a favourite.

“To be honest I don’t think we are better than Nigeria and I don’t think they are better than us, it was an equal game, I think everybody saw and it will be very, very equal tomorrow [Tuesday],” Addo told the media as quoted by allnigeriasoccer.com.

“I can’t say that they are favourites, we are favourites but what I can say is if we shoot one goal it hurts more than if they shoot.”

During the first meeting, Ghana created a host of scoring chances which they failed to convert, and when asked if his strikers know how to score, Addo responded: “Our attackers can score, you will see tomorrow.

“I think we had some chances, some situations where the last pass was missing, and if we improve that you'll see us scoring but nobody knows.”

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Moses Simon has promised to produce the game of his life when they come up against the Black Stars. The winger, who turns out for Nantes, featured in the away game but could not help his side get a win.

“Of course, you’ll see me in form in tomorrow's game,” Simon said. “It's not all about me, it's all about the team and team spirit. We know what it takes for this game and we'll give everything.

“The game against Tunisia, I was not caged, if you say I was caged I didn't observe it and you talk about the game against Ghana it is tactics because we all know it can be difficult.

“We know how Ghana play so we decided to play for a draw because we know when they come here they will lose.”