Nicolas Pepe's double seals Uefa Champions League berth for Lille

The 23-year-old was on target twice as the Great Danes ran riot over their visitors at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy

Nicolas Pepe has helped qualify for next season's Uefa with his brace in their 5-0 thrashing of Angers on Saturday.

Pepe scored a goal in each half of the encounter to stretch his league tally to 22 goals and 11 assists after 37 matches.

The international doubled the lead in the 14th minute after Jonathan Ikone opened the scoring in the second minute.

He later grabbed his brace in the 76th minute after converting from the penalty spot to give Lille a four-goal lead.

The victory confirmed their second place finish in the table, having maintained their six-point lead above third-placed , with a game remaining.

Lille will hope to end their campaign on a high and extend their eight-game unbeaten streak when they visit for their last game of the season on Friday.

Next month, Pepe is expected to replicate his fine goalscoring form for Ivory Coast's campaign at the 2019 in .

The Elephants are up against , Namibia and in Group D of the continental showpiece.