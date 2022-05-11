Nice vs Saint-Etienne: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it
Nice and Saint-Etienne will meet on Wednesday in a Ligue 1 match. Nice sits sixth in the current standings, while Saint-Etienne is in 18th. Both clubs have a lot on the line, as Nice is one spot away from UEFA qualification and Saint-Etienne is one spot away from escaping the relegation zone.
Watch Nice vs. Saint-Etienne on fuboTV (try for free)
Nice won 3-0 when these teams met in September, with Amine Gouiri, Calvin Stengs and Andy Delort all scoring goals.
Editors' Picks
- Guardiola, Dortmund, Real Madrid and Klopp - Winners and losers of Haaland's Man City transfer
- Mane keeps Liverpool’s title dreams alive but Fabinho injury leaves Klopp sweating ahead of run-in
- Brighton sensation Caicedo already showing Man Utd why they should have signed him
- Why is Juventus' €75m signing Vlahovic struggling under Allegri?
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Nice vs. Saint-Etienne
|Date
|May 11, 2022
|Times
|1pm ET, 10am PT
|Stream
|fubo TV (try for free)
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), Ligue 1 matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|beIN SPORTS
|fubo TV (try for free)
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Nice roster
|Goalkeepers
|Bulka, Boulhendi, Benitez
|Defenders
|Dante, Daniliuc, Amavi, Atal, Lotomba, Todibo, Bard, Mendy, Nahounou
|Midfielders
|Schneiderlin, Rosario, Bilal, Danilo, Lemina, Thuram, Boudaoui, Smith
Forwards
|Delort, Dolberg, Maurice, Gouiri, Kluivert, Stengs, Guessand
With three matches left, Nice sits in sixth place. The team has the same number of points as fifth-place Strasbourg, but with a five-goal differential to make up, Nice’s best chance of qualifying for the Europa Conference League at this point would be to pass up Strasbourg so that the team wouldn’t need to rely on goal differential.
Nice has won its last two Ligue 1 matches, both by 1-0 scores over Troyes and Bordeaux. In fact, the team has four 1-0 results in a row, with a 1-0 league loss to Monaco and a 1-0 loss to Nantes on Saturday in the French Cup final.
Andy Delort’s 11 goals this season lead the team. Overall, Nice has a plus-15 goal differential, with its 29 goals allowed ranking first in Ligue 1.
Predicted Nice starting XI: Bard, Dante, Todibo, Daniliuc, Kluivert, Thuram, Rosario, Boudaoui, Delorty, Dolberg; Benítez
|Position
|Saint-Etienne roster
|Goalkeepers
|Fall, Green, Bernardoni
|Defenders
|Moukoudi, Nade, Sow, Kolodziejczak, Silva, Trauco, Sacko, Mangala, Gnagnon, Macon, Bakayoko, Nokoue, Calodat, Llort
|Midfielders
|Douath, Boudebouz, Camara, Benkhedim, Aouchiche, Neyou, Diousse, Youssef, Moueffek, Dieye, Ghezali, Saban, Sidibe, Mouton
|Forwards
|Thioub, Khazri, Nordin, Bouanga, Hamouma, Sako, Rivera, Crivelli
Saint-Etienne is in a tight race to avoid relegation. It currently sits in the relegation playoff spot and is three points ahead of 19th-place Metz and three blow 17th-place Lorient. Anything can still happen for this team, though it faces a tough schedule to end the year, with Nice, Reims and Nantes.
Les Verts have lost two in a row, falling 4-1 to Monaco and then 2-0 to Rennes. The team’s last victory came on April 16, when it beat Brest 2-1 thanks to a pair of goals from Mahdi Camara.
Saint-Etienne has a goal differential of minus-32 this season and has allowed the second-most goals in the league at 70. Wahbi Khazri’s 10 goals lead the team, but he won’t play in this match.
Predicted Saint-Etienne starting XI: Trauco, Nade, Moukoudi, Mangala, Macon, Aouchiche, Gourna-Douath, Camara, Bouanga, Nordin; Bernardoni
Last five results
|Nice results
|Saint-Etienne results
|Nice 0-1 Nantes (May 7)
|Rennes 2-0 ASSE (Apr 30)
|Bordeaux 0-1 Nice (May 1)
|ASSE 1-4 Monaco (Apr 23)
|Nice 1-0 Troyes (Apr 24)
|Bordeaux 2-2 ASSE (Apr 20)
|Monaco 1-0 Nice (Apr 20)
|ASSE 2-1 Brest (Apr 16)
|Nice 2-1 Lorient (Apr 17)
|Lorient 6-2 ASSE (Apr 8)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|9/25//2021
|ASSE 0-3 Nice
|1/31/2021
|Nice 0-1 ASSE
|10/18/2020
|ASSE 1-3 Nice
|12/4/2019
|ASSE 4-1 Nice
|5/18/2019
|ASSE 3-0 Nice