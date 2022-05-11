Nice vs Saint-Etienne: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Nice and Saint-Etienne will meet on Wednesday in a Ligue 1 match. Nice sits sixth in the current standings, while Saint-Etienne is in 18th. Both clubs have a lot on the line, as Nice is one spot away from UEFA qualification and Saint-Etienne is one spot away from escaping the relegation zone.

Nice won 3-0 when these teams met in September, with Amine Gouiri, Calvin Stengs and Andy Delort all scoring goals.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Date May 11, 2022 Times 1pm ET, 10am PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Ligue 1 matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Team news & rosters

Position Nice roster Goalkeepers Bulka, Boulhendi, Benitez Defenders Dante, Daniliuc, Amavi, Atal, Lotomba, Todibo, Bard, Mendy, Nahounou Midfielders Schneiderlin, Rosario, Bilal, Danilo, Lemina, Thuram, Boudaoui, Smith Forwards Delort, Dolberg, Maurice, Gouiri, Kluivert, Stengs, Guessand

With three matches left, Nice sits in sixth place. The team has the same number of points as fifth-place Strasbourg, but with a five-goal differential to make up, Nice’s best chance of qualifying for the Europa Conference League at this point would be to pass up Strasbourg so that the team wouldn’t need to rely on goal differential.

Nice has won its last two Ligue 1 matches, both by 1-0 scores over Troyes and Bordeaux. In fact, the team has four 1-0 results in a row, with a 1-0 league loss to Monaco and a 1-0 loss to Nantes on Saturday in the French Cup final.

Andy Delort’s 11 goals this season lead the team. Overall, Nice has a plus-15 goal differential, with its 29 goals allowed ranking first in Ligue 1.

Predicted Nice starting XI: Bard, Dante, Todibo, Daniliuc, Kluivert, Thuram, Rosario, Boudaoui, Delorty, Dolberg; Benítez

Position Saint-Etienne roster Goalkeepers Fall, Green, Bernardoni Defenders Moukoudi, Nade, Sow, Kolodziejczak, Silva, Trauco, Sacko, Mangala, Gnagnon, Macon, Bakayoko, Nokoue, Calodat, Llort Midfielders Douath, Boudebouz, Camara, Benkhedim, Aouchiche, Neyou, Diousse, Youssef, Moueffek, Dieye, Ghezali, Saban, Sidibe, Mouton Forwards Thioub, Khazri, Nordin, Bouanga, Hamouma, Sako, Rivera, Crivelli

Saint-Etienne is in a tight race to avoid relegation. It currently sits in the relegation playoff spot and is three points ahead of 19th-place Metz and three blow 17th-place Lorient. Anything can still happen for this team, though it faces a tough schedule to end the year, with Nice, Reims and Nantes.

Les Verts have lost two in a row, falling 4-1 to Monaco and then 2-0 to Rennes. The team’s last victory came on April 16, when it beat Brest 2-1 thanks to a pair of goals from Mahdi Camara.

Saint-Etienne has a goal differential of minus-32 this season and has allowed the second-most goals in the league at 70. Wahbi Khazri’s 10 goals lead the team, but he won’t play in this match.

Predicted Saint-Etienne starting XI: Trauco, Nade, Moukoudi, Mangala, Macon, Aouchiche, Gourna-Douath, Camara, Bouanga, Nordin; Bernardoni

Last five results

Nice results Saint-Etienne results Nice 0-1 Nantes (May 7) Rennes 2-0 ASSE (Apr 30) Bordeaux 0-1 Nice (May 1) ASSE 1-4 Monaco (Apr 23) Nice 1-0 Troyes (Apr 24) Bordeaux 2-2 ASSE (Apr 20) Monaco 1-0 Nice (Apr 20) ASSE 2-1 Brest (Apr 16) Nice 2-1 Lorient (Apr 17) Lorient 6-2 ASSE (Apr 8)

Head-to-head