Nice release Ounas and Wague after loan spells

The Ligue 1 outfit decided not to trigger the purchase option in the temporary contracts of the African stars

Nice have announced the release of winger Adam Ounas and defender Moussa Wague after the completion of their loan spells.

Ounas returned to to join Patrick Vieira's side on a season-long loan last summer after struggling to gather regular playing time at while Wague moved to Nice on a six-month loan from in January.

During their stay at the club, Ounas made 16 league appearances for the Allianz Riviera outfit, contributing two goals and four assists while Wague managed to play in five games with two assists to his credit.

The Eaglets had the option to sign the African stars permanently, but they did not trigger the clause after their fifth-place finish in the 2019-20 league campaign.

Ounas has two years left on his contract at Napoli while Wague's deal at Barcelona is expected to expire in June 2023.