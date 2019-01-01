Niasse joins Cardiff on loan from Everton

The Toffees have allowed their out-of-favour striker to leave after he has made just five substitute appearances in the league this term

Cardiff City have sealed the loan signing of Oumar Niasse from Everton until the end of the season.

The striker has made just five substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Toffees this term and last scored for them in May 2018.

Niasse arrives to boost Cardiff's battle against relegation, with Neil Warnock's side a point and a place above the bottom three.

"I'm really pleased to be at Cardiff City," the Senegal striker told the club's website after joining.

"Having heard about the manager from other players and met him earlier today, I knew this was the right move for me.

"Other clubs were interested, but I was convinced that this was where I wanted to come."

Cardiff are also being linked with a club-record move for Nantes striker Emiliano Sala.

Reports have indicated Cardiff are set to pay around £15 million ($23m) for the 28-year-old, who has scored 12 Ligue 1 goals this term.

Speaking about a potential deal for Sala, Warnock said: “We’re optimistic about that. It’s around £15m, but that’s what strikers cost.

"I like him, he’s a hard worker, he’s not going to knock the walls down but we need strikers. So if I could get both [him and Niasse] I would."

Cardiff have scored only 19 Premier League goals in 22 games this year, and only Newcastle United (18) and Huddersfield Town (11) have netted fewer.

These attempts to add to their strike force are a aimed at solving those problems going forward, with forward Callum Paterson their current top scorer with four strikes.

He is then followed by Victor Camarasa and Josh Murphy on three goals, while centre-back Sol Bamba heads up a list of three players to have scored twice.