N'Golo Kante still believes! Chelsea midfielder willing to stick with 'exciting project' despite terrible first year under Todd Boehly

N'Golo Kante has described Todd Boehly's Chelsea aspirations as an 'exciting project' and given a major hint that he will stay at the club.

Kante has recovered from injury

Contract about to expire

Hints he's ready for new deal

WHAT HAPPENED? Kante's future has been subject to plenty of speculation in recent weeks, with the Frenchman's contract due to expire in June. Recent reports, however, have suggested the 32-year-old will agree an extension at Stamford Bridge – and he clearly wants to help the club recover following a dismal first season under Boehly's ownership.

WHAT THEY SAID: “For sure,” Kante told Sky Sports when asked if he wants to be a part of the club’s future. "It’s an exciting project for the club. Unfortunately this season hasn’t been to Chelsea’s standards.

“But everyone wants to go in this way, the way of success and winning titles. I hope this club will again fight in this direction. Let’s see where I will be but I hope that this is a change for the club, that is most important.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Boehly and Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali have sanctioned an astonishing spending spree worth more than £600 million since they acquired the club a year ago. They've also sacked two full-time managers (Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter) and look set for a mid-table finish in the Premier League.

WHAT NEXT? Many of Kante's long-term Chelsea team-mates look braced to leave the club this summer, with Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount among the potential departures. But they could do worse than keeping hold of the World Cup winner Kante to ensure there is sufficient ball-winning ability in midfield under prospective new boss Mauricio Pochettino next season.