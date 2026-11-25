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N'Golo Kante is set for an emotional return to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night as Fenerbahce face Shakhtar Donetsk in London. Although the Chelsea legend admits his former home remains special, he insists sentiment must wait while praising the travelling Turkish supporters who have made the trip to England.

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Kante returns to Stamford Bridge with Fenerbahce

Kante will step back onto the Stamford Bridge pitch on Wednesday night, though he will not be facing Chelsea. Instead, the midfielder lines up for Fenerbahce against Shakhtar Donetsk in a crucial clash in London.

The Ukrainian side are staging their home fixtures at the Blues' stadium due to an agreement between the two clubs following their relocation. That arrangement sets up a poignant homecoming for Kante, who became a modern-era legend during his time in west London. Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the 2018 World Cup winner acknowledged that returning to his former ground carries clear emotional weight.

Sentiment takes a back seat for Kante

Despite his deep connection to Chelsea, Kante made it clear that nostalgia will not distract him once the whistle blows. With qualification on the line, his full attention remains on securing victory for Fenerbahce.

"Chelsea and Stamford Bridge are very special to me, but we are now focused on the match," Kante explained, as quoted by Football365. "Being here brings a special feeling, but that takes a back seat for the moment. The important thing today is to win and qualify. I hope we will create a new great memory after the match."

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Kante amazed by travelling Fenerbahce support

He also took time to praise the Fenerbahce supporters, who have travelled to England in huge numbers to back their side. The sheer scale of the visiting crowd in the English capital caught the experienced midfielder by surprise. He believes their vocal backing will provide a major boost against Shakhtar Donetsk.

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"Fenerbahce is a club that always wants to win, it is in its DNA," Kante added. "Honestly, I did not expect to see so many supporters present in London, but it will be a great strength for us."

Qualification on the line in west London

Everything now comes down to Wednesday night's showdown at Stamford Bridge. For Kante, the occasion offers a rare chance to write a fresh chapter at a venue where he enjoyed so much success. Armed with the backing of a massive travelling support, Fenerbahce will look to channel their winning mentality against Shakhtar.