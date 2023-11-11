'An absolute superstar in the making' - Former NFL star JJ Watt - co-owner of Burnley - raves about USMNT-linked Clarets teenager Luca Koleosho

Luca Koleosho - who has been linked to representing the USMNT - was raved about on social media by Burnley co-owner & ex-NFL star JJ Watt.

Koleosho sets up lone Clarets goal vs Arsenal

Burnley falls 3-1

Watt praises teenager on social media

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Houston Texans defensive superstar, who became a co-owner of Burnley in the offseason, raved about the performance of the 19-year-old after he set up the Clarets' lone goal in a 3-1 loss to Arsenal.

The goal saw Koleosho beat three different Arsenal players down the left-flank of the pitch and get the ball into the box, before a bit of pinball off a few different players until Josh Brownhill slotted into the back of the net.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Koleosho is a dual-national between Italy, Canada, Nigeria and the USA - but USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter has revealed he is in communication with the youngster 'regularly.'

The Clarets teenage phenom would be a massive get for the USMNT ahead of major summer tournaments in the summer of 2024 with the Copa America and the Olympics.

WHAT NEXT FOR KOLEOSHO? Well, one would hope he keeps his eyes on the USMNT's performances during the upcoming November international break as Berhalter's group takes on Trinidad & Tobago twice, but the youngster will be fully focused on his Burnley performances. The Clarets next take the pitch on Saturday, November 25 vs West Ham.