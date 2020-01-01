NFF in consultation with Nigerian government on resumption of football - Pinnick

Football activities were suspended last month, following the spread of the pandemic to the West African country

President of Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick has revealed the body is consulting with the government on the resumption of football.

Football activities were suspended in March including the Nigeria Professional Football League ( ) following the spread of coronavirus to the country.

The government imposed a total lockdown on Abuja, Lagos and Ogun in an effort to curb the spread of the pandemic.

The virus has claimed 51 lives in Nigeria while 1,728 cases have been confirmed.

The government has, however, announced plans to ease restrictions in the three states from May 4 and Pinnick has revealed the federation is in discussion with the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to determine when football activities will resume.

"It has been a difficult few months for everybody, with the spread of this novel coronavirus, and it has hit us in the Nigerian football community especially hard," he tweeted.

"I have to applaud the government's efforts to stem the spread, while appealing that we all continue to listen to federal and state health directives on social distancing and personal hygiene.

"However, with the Federal Government's plan to slowly ease restrictions from May 4, I have gotten a few enquiries about the resumption of football in the country.

"As much as we all want football to resume, it is not as important as life and public health. So we will be having consultations with the health ministry and Fifa, and more importantly, waiting for the go ahead from the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development before any sort of football will be played.

"These are unprecedented times. From sponsors to federations and clubs; the future will be tough indeed. But I'm confident that we will all pull through this, as long as we listen to health advisories from our government.

"I'm in constant contact with our footballers and administrators and everybody is confident we all pull through these times. Again, I would like to thank every Nigerian for their patience and assure all of us that Nigerian football, my primary constituency, will weather this storm.

"Let's always remember to wash our hands with soap and running water for a minimum of 20 seconds, use face masks when going outside and maintain social distancing.

"Thank you Nigeria, for your continued support and criticism of the Nigeria Football Federation. God protect and keep us all."