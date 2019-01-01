Neymar wishes Messi happy birthday amid speculation of Barcelona return

Philippe Coutinho and Arthur are in favour of the Brazil star returning to Camp Nou and he has had some kind words for his former team-mate

Neymar has wished Lionel Messi a happy birthday on social media amid growing rumours the superstar will return to .

are reportedly willing to sell Neymar with president Nasser Al-Khelaifi warning in a rare interview that the champions will no longer tolerate "celebrity behaviour" in what was widely speculated to be a barb at the 27-year-old.

have long been linked with the forward but their capture of Eden Hazard from , coupled with a spending spree that has seen Luka Jovic, Eder Militao and Ferland Mendy join, may scupper a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Barca are reportedly considering bringing Neymar back to the club with talisman Messi said to be among those pushing for the deal to happen.

And on the Barca captain's 32nd birthday, Neymar posted a message to his former team-mate on social media.

"Happy birthday, brother," Neymar wrote on his Instagram Story. "May God bless you always."

Brazil team-mates Philippe Coutinho and Arthur have said they want Neymar, ruled out of the ongoing Copa America by an ankle injury, to return to Barcelona.

But a Monday report in UK newspaper the Independent claimed Neymar has been offered to .

According to the report, PSG were keen to discuss a potential swap deal involving Paul Pogba, but the Premier League club were not interested.

Al-Khelaifi's condemnation of "celebrity behaviour" came after Neymar was given a three-match ban for punching a fan following PSG's Coupe de France final defeat to Rennes.

The Brazil star has also since been interviewed by police after he was accused of rape by 26-year-old Najila Trindade.

Neymar has been at PSG since 2017, having reportedly moved away from Camp Nou in order to be the main forward at a club – a ploy he believed would increase his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or.