Neymar: When you’re not happy you want change but I’ll give my best for PSG

The Brazil international pushed for a move elsewhere over the summer, with Barcelona his preferred destination, but he remains in France for now

Neymar admits he looked to leave over the summer because when you are not happy “you try to change”, but insists he will give his “best” for as long as he remains in .

After two seasons at Parc des Princes, the international forward made it clear that he wanted out during the last transfer window.

A retracing of his steps to Barcelona was the 27-year-old’s preferred choice, but PSG refused to let a €222 million (£200m/$262m) asset walk away without a fight.

The giants dug in their heels during discussions with Barca and the deadline ultimately passed with no deal done.

Neymar has been forced to stay put as a result, with the South American having to build bridges with a fan base that was left less than impressed with his actions.

He maintains that he will give his all for PSG when fit and selected, telling Otro of a hectic few months: “I think when you’re not happy, regardless of what your job is, you try to change, you try to find new places, a new profession so that you can find yourself.

“So, this is what I tried to do. But I ended up staying. And, as I mentioned, I will give my best.”

Neymar is currently nursing another knock, having suffered untimely injuries in his two previous campaigns with PSG, but has also recorded four goals in five appearances.

Those efforts have helped to endear him to the locals once more, with the Brazilian adding: “All good. I feel happy.

“I will give 100 per cent on the pitch and try to bring victories to Paris, especially in the .

“It started well, thank God. With goals, helping the team in the best way possible.

“I hope it stays like this throughout the entire season. And in the end it’s all smiles here in Paris.”

Amid the uncertainty surrounding Neymar’s future, PSG moved to further bolster their attacking unit with the acquisition of Mauro Icardi on an initial loan agreement with .

He has joined a fearsome group of forwards that also includes Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe.

A 20-year-old frontman has continued to star for the French giants, netting three times this season, and is a player that Neymar holds in the highest regard.

He enjoys a positive working relationship with Mbappe and expects the World Cup winner to achieve big things in his career.

“It’s a very large squad so you end up having special affinity with one, two or three,” Neymar added on his place in the PSG squad.

“You don’t have an affinity with everyone. But, for a good workplace, you need to have a good relationship with everyone.

“And with Kylian it’s different. He speaks French, he’s French, and I’m Brazilian. We get on very well. He’s an incredible kid. Not to mention his football, which is amazing.”