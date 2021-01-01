'Neymar threw tape in my face!' - PSG star 'needs to have more respect', says Lille's Djalo

The Portuguese has opened up on his altercation with the Brazilian at Parc des Princes at the weekend

Neymar "needs to have more respect" on the pitch, according to Lille's Tiago Djalo, who has claimed that the Paris Saint-Germain star "threw tape" in his face.

Lille moved three points clear at the top of Ligue 1 by beating PSG 1-0 at Parc des Princes on Saturday, with Jonathan David grabbing the decisive goal for the visitors.

Neymar and Djalo were both shown second yellow cards after coming together late on , and the defender has now opened up on the heated exchange between the pair that followed as they made their way down the tunnel.

What's been said?

Djalo told A Bola : “In the dressing room tunnel, he said things to me that I ignored. He even threw tape [that is wrapped around players' ankles] in my face.

"What did he say? I don't know, but they weren't good things. It is part of the game, but it is what Neymar lacks, a little more respect. Neymar needs to have more respect.

"The media? They have a share of responsibility. They always end up favouring the most media-friendly players, who end up by being more protected."

Neymar & Djalo both see red

As PSG frantically chased an equaliser against Lille, Neymar and Djalo both raced to pick up a loose ball on the far left touchline before it ultimately ran out of play.

Neymar appeared to push his opponent to the ground as they went shoulder to shoulder, leaving the referee with no choice but to send him off for a second bookable offence.

Djalo was also dismissed for aiming a foul-mouth rant at the Brazilian, and both men will now face at least a one-match ban for their ill-discipline.

Tunnel altercation

Neymar and Djalo continued to remonstrate with each other as they made their way off the pitch and officials from both clubs followed, which only served to raise the hostility levels between the duo.

Cameras picked up Neymar trying to shove the Lille centre-back en route to the dressing room, which prompted him to try and square up to the 29-year-old, only for a number of staff members to intervene and prevent a potential brawl from breaking out.

Neymar lets PSG down

Neymar's angry outburst capped a forgettable afternoon for the PSG talisman, who was unable to affect the game in any meaningful way after being deployed in a number 10 role.

Mauricio Pochettino's side now only have seven games left to rein in Lille, starting with a trip to Strasbourg at the weekend, which Neymar will not be eligible to play.

The Brazil international has already missed a number of important games due to injury, and must now wait to see if any further punishment awaits for his clash with Djalo in the coming days.

