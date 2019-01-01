Neymar return date unknown as injured PSG star begins treatment

It remains unclear how long the Brazilian will be out for, with a Champions League clash with Man Utd on the horizon

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel has told reporters that Neymar has begun treatment for a foot injury he sustained against Strasbourg.

The world’s most expensive player was in tears as he left the pitch in the 62nd minute of the game following some rough treatment from opponent Moataz Zemzemi.

The Parisian’s won the game 2-0 thanks to goals from Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria, which ensured PSG qualified for the quarter-final stage of the Coupe de France.

Article continues below

However, Neymar’s injury put something of a downer on the celebrations, so much so that Tuchel’s post-match questions revolved almost entirely around the well-being of the 26-year-old.

On Saturday, the former Dortmund boss provided the press with an update, saying: “He [Neymar] started treatment. We have to wait until later this week [for a return date], the treatment depends on how the the injury evolves in the coming days.”

Following the game against Strasbourg, Tuchel had said he was ‘worried’ about the extent of the injury and confirmed Neymar had been taken to hospital.

The German coach is especially concerned in this case as it involves the same metatarsal the player injured last year.

PSG had already released a statement in which they said: “Initial examinations have revealed a painful recurrence of his injury to the fifth metatarsal of his right foot.

"The treatment of this injury will depend on how it evolves over the next few days. All options can be envisaged at this time.”

Neymar has at times be accused of going to ground too easily, something the Brazilian star has always denied, and so too has his father in a recent Instagram post.

The ex-Barca man has also been criticised for showboating and disrespecting the opposition, something Zemzemi appeared to reference when asked by reporters about the incident in which Neymar sustained the injury.

“Neymar? That's his style, he's a great player but we're not there to have fun with him,” he said.

“We respond with our weapons and we have colours to defend. We're not here to joke. So he must not come and cry after.”

A Neymar-less PSG face Rennes on Sunday, before important league games against Lyon and Bordeaux.