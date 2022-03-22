Neymar & Messi lead the way as PSG populate entire top 10 list of highest Ligue 1 earners

Neymar and Lionel Messi are leading the way in the top 10 list of highest Ligue 1 earners, which is populated entirely by Paris Saint-Germain players.

PSG have been one of the richest clubs in world football since Qatar Sports Investments' successful takeover at Parc des Princes in 2011.

Marquee signings have become a regular occurrence over the past decade and, after the additions of several more household names last summer, including Messi, L'Equipe reports that the squad is now worth a total of €629 million (£525m/$692m).

PSG dominate Ligue 1 salary list

The French newspaper has also published a top 30 list of the highest salaries in Ligue 1 for 2021-22, with Brazilian forward Neymar out in front with gross monthly earnings of €4m.

Messi, who joined PSG on a free transfer after leaving Barcelona at the end of the 2020-21 campaign, comes in second on €3.3m, over €1m ahead of third-place Kylian Mbappe.

Marquinhos and Marco Verratti are up next in fourth and fifth, while Achraf Hakimi, Keylor Navas, Angel Di Maria, Georginio Wijnaldum and Gianluigi Donnarumma fill the remaining spots in the top 10.

Top 10 earners in Ligue 1

Club Player Monthly earnings PSG Neymar €4.083m PSG Lionel Messi €3.375m PSG Kylian Mbappe €2.220m PSG Marquinhos €1.2m PSG Marco Verratti €1.2m PSG Achraf Hakimi €1.083m PSG Keylor Navas €1m PSG Angel Di Maria €950,000 PSG Georginio Wijnaldum €916,000 PSG Gianluigi Donnarumma €916,000

Who else on the list?

Monaco's Wissam Ben Yedder is the first non-PSG player in the list at 15, with slots 11-14 occupied by Mauro Icardi, Sergio Ramos, Leandro Paredes and Juan Bernat.

Ramos joined PSG last summer, too, after seeing his contract at Real Madrid expire, but is only taking home €791,666 per month as the 12th highest-paid player at Parc des Princes.

Ben Yedder's Stade Louis II team-mate Cesc Fabregas is the only other non-PSG star to make the top 20, while Marseille duo Cedric Bakambu and Dimitri Payet come in at 23rd and 29th respectively.

Lyon have only grabbed two spots in the overall list, with Tanguy Ndombele, who is currently on loan from Tottenham, and Jerome Boateng landing at 27th and 28th. Meanwhile, Lille's Renato Sanches is the sole representative from the reigning champions in 30th.

