Neymar included in PSG squad for pre-season tour of China amid transfer speculation

The Brazilian forward has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona or Real Madrid but will accompany his teammates on their training camp

Neymar has been named in 's 33-man squad for their pre-season tour of , despite heavy speculation about his future.

Thomas Tuchel is taking his team to from July 23 to August 4 as part of their preparations for the new season, when PSG will look to defend their title and challenge in the .

The 27-year-old Neymar has been constantly linked with a return to and, more recently, a shock move to , but for the time being at least he remains a PSG man.

The Parisians have friendly matches with Milan and Sydney FC to look forward to, before rounding off the tour with the Trophee des Champions against on August 3.