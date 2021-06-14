Neymar closing in on Sunil Chhetri, Pele after Venezuela goal

The Brazilian scored in the 65th minute against Venezuela and took his tally to 67 international goals…

Brazil started their Copa America campaign in style as they eased past Venezuela 3-0 in their opening Group B clash. The star of the evening was none other than Neymar, whose tricks bamboozled the Venezuelans as the PSG attacker scored and had a part to play in the other two goals.

With his strike against Venezuela, Neymar now has 67 international goals and is just seven goals short of equalling India’s Sunil Chhetri who has 74 international goals to his name.

In fact, the Brazilian is 10 goals short of becoming the all-time top scorer for the Brazilian national team, the record being currently held by the legendary Pele.

It was Danilo who won the penalty for Brazil in the 62nd minute after Yohan Cumana crashed into him inside the box. Neymar, with his stuttering run-up, sent goalkeeper Joel Graterol the wrong way to slot the ball into the bottom left corner.

Earlier, it was from a Neymar corner that saw Richarlison flick the ball for Marquinhos to score the opening goal in the 23rd minute.

Neymar once again was in the thick of things late in the tie when he pulled it back for Gabigol to score his first goal for Brazil in five years.

Brazil are next in action on Friday morning when they face Peru in Copa America and all eyes will be on Neymar.

Who are the top five active international goal scorers?