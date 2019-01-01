'Next year we go for the Premier League & Champions League double!' - Mane buzzing after Liverpool win

The Reds narrowly missed out on a league title this term but their Senegalese striker thinks their win in Madrid is the start of something special

Sadio Mane has called on to win the Premier League and in 2019-20 following the club's European victory against on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp's side missed out on becoming English champions by just one point this year, despite amassing an impressive 97 points over the course of the season.

But they made amends for last year's disappointment in Kiev when they finished runners-up to in the Champions League, beating Spurs 2-0 to bring the trophy back to Liverpool for the sixth time.

"I think it’s the start of something special, like everybody mentioned, because last year we were close and this season we won it," Mane said after the memorable night in Madrid.

"So, next year [we go] for the league and Champions League. We know it will not be easy but we are Liverpool, we are strong, we will do everything and we still have a young team. We will keep learning and working hard to get more trophies."

Asked if the win felt extra rewarding after last year's final defeat, Mane said: "I think so. I think last year was not easy. It was really, really hard but that's football.

"That makes people love football. We have learned a lot this year, so we're just really happy.

"The lessons we learned came in many ways, in many things. We've got more experience and at the same time we're used to playing this type of game. It made it easier today."

Liverpool's players and staff showed plenty of emotion after the final whistle.

Jordan Henderson was seen crying and hugging his dad, who revealed the Reds' captain had promised him as a 10-year-old he would play in a Champions League final.

"To be honest I think the dream became true," Mane continued. "I don't even know how happy I am, I could not believe until now.

"I think I'm still dreaming! But at the end of the day I won, so very happy, very proud.

"I don’t have the words to describe how happy I am. Of course, it’s one of the best [nights of my life].

"It was not easy, it was a long way, but at the end of the day we did it together so really happy and really proud."