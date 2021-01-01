Newcastle will do 'utmost' to keep loan star Willock, vows Bruce

Willock has caused a sensation on Tyneside since joining the Magpies at the start of the year

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has promised the club will do everything in its power to keep Arsenal loanee Joe Willock at St. James' Park.

Willock equalled a mark previously set by club legend Alan Shearer by scoring in seven consecutive Magpies games as Newcastle downed Fulham 2-0 on Sunday.

But with his temporary deal expiring at the end of 2020-21, the Tynesiders must now try to convince Arsenal to make his move permanent or else lose him.

What was said?

“I couldn’t be more pleased for him. He’s done so well," Bruce explained to the BBC following the final whistle.

"We’ll try our utmost to keep him but we must respect that he’s Arsenal’s player."

Willock's view

The player himself was also guarded on the possibility of staying at St. James' Park, while expressing his happiness at matching the record of a star of Shearer's calibre.

“To be in his company, I’m honoured. And that it's happened for this wonderful club," he said.

"He has often messaged me to congratulate me and I’m sure he’ll be happy for me.

"When we were going through our tough period, we said we would stick together and we've done that really well.



“We’ll see what the future holds. I’m blessed to have had the opportunity to play for this wonderful club and I’m happy it’s gone so well."

