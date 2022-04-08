Newcastle vs Wolves: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Newcastle United is set to take on Wolves on Friday in a Premier League match. Wolves is currently in eighth place, while Newcastle sits in 15th and has lost three matches in a row.

Wolves won 2-1 when these teams last met in October, with Hwang Hee-chan scoring a pair of goals for the winning side. Newcastle’s Jeff Hendrick scored a goal as well in the contest. The teams combined for just five shots on target.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Newcastle vs Wolves Date April 8, 2022 Times 3pm ET, 12pm PT Stream fubo TV (try for free)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Newcastle roster Goalkeepers Dubravka, Darlow, Gillespie Defenders Clark, Dummett, Schar, Lascelles, Lewis, Targett, Krafth, Fernandez, Manquillo, Burn Midfielders Shelvey, Ritchie, Hayden, Fraser, Murphy, Almiron, Willock, Longstaff, Guimaraes Forwards Joelinton, Wilson, Saint-Maximin, Wood, Gayle

Newcastle’s current slide doesn’t appear like it’ll put the team in danger of relegation, as it’s still nine points above the relegation line. Still, any time a team loses three in a row is cause for concern. Only Burnley currently has a longer active losing streak in the Premier League.

The Magpies kept matches against Chelsea and Everton close, but were dominated by Tottenham on Sunday, losing 5-1. Fabian Schär put the team up 1-0 in the 39th minute, but five unanswered goals from Tottenham followed.

Newcastle is in line for its worst Premier League finish since the 2015-16 campaign, when it finished 18th and was relegated to the EFL for one season.

Predicted Newcastle starting XI: Dubravka; Target, Burn, Schär, Manquillo, Joelinton, Shelvey, Willock, Saint-Maximin, Wood, Fraser.

Position Wolves roster Goalkeepers Sa, Ruddy, Stoner Defenders Hoever, Ait-Nouri, Marcal, Mosquera, Boly, Coady, Jonny, Semedo, Kilman, Gomes, Bueno Midfielders Neves, Podence, Saiss, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Cundle Forwards Neto, Jimenez, Trincao, Silva, Chiquinho, Hwang, Campbell

Wolves is coming off of a 2-1 win over Aston Villa, with Jonny scoring the team’s lone goal, as the difference maker in the match was an own goal from Aston Villa’s Ashley Young.

The team is led in goals this season by Raúl Jiménez, a 30-year-old striker who plays for Mexico’s national team who has scored six goals.

Wolves is right on the verge of qualifying for international competition, as it sits two points back of sixth-place West Ham for the qualification spot for the Europa Conference League.

Predicted Wolves starting XI: Sa; Boly, Coady, Kilman, Castro, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Marçal, Trincão, Podence, Silva.

Last five results

Newcastle results Wolves results Tottenham 5-1 Newcastle (Apr 3) Wolves 2-1 Aston Villa (Apr 2) Everton 1-0 Newcastle (Mar 17) Wolves 2-3 Leeds United (Mar 18) Chelsea 1-0 Newcastle (Mar 13) Everton 0-1 Wolves (Mar 13) Southampton 1-2 Newcastle (Mar 10) Wolves 4-0 Watford (Mar 10) Newcastle 2-1 Brighton (Mar 5) Wolves 0-2 Crystal Palace (Mar 5)

Head-to-head