Newcastle United vs Wolves: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Newcastle against Wolves in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States.

Top-four hopefuls Newcastle United are winless in five straight Premier League games as they host Wolves at St. James' Park on Sunday.

Apart from the 2-0 league defeat at Manchester City last weekend, the Magpies' bid to end a six-year trophy drought also suffered a setback as they lost the Carabao Cup final 2-0 against Manchester United.

On the other hand, a mid-table Wolves picked themselves up with a 1-0 home win over Tottenham and have climbed from the bottom to 13th since Julen Lopetegui was appointed manager.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US as well as how to stream live online.

Newcastle United vs Wolves date & kick-off time

Game: Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Date: March 12, 2023 Kick-off: 11:30am ET Venue: St. James' Park, Newcastle

How to watch Newcastle United vs Wolves on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on Sling Blue, USA Network (English-language), Telemundo (Spanish-language), fubo TV and DirecTV Stream.

Country TV channel Live stream US USA Network, Telemundo Sling Blue, fubo TV, DirecTV Stream

Newcastle United team news & squad

Joelinton is suspended because of an accumulation of bookings. Ryan Fraser is relegated to the club's U-21 side after a fallout with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe, while Emil Krafth is out with a long-term injury.

Fabian Schar is expected to return after missing the City due to a facial injury.

Newcastle United possible XI: Pope; Trippier, Botman, Schar, Burn; S. Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Willock; Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin

Position Players Goalkeepers Pope, Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie Defenders Botman, Burn, Schar, Lascelles, Targett, Lewis, Dummett, Trippier, Manquillo, Ashby Midfielders Guimaraes, Willock, S. Longstaff, M. Longstaff, Ritchie, Anderson, Almiron, Murphy Forwards Isak, Wilson, Gordon, Saint-Maximin

Wolves team news & squad

Jonny continues at left-back in the absence of Hugo Bueno, who is out with a hamstring injury, while Hwang Hee-chan and Boubacar Traore are doubts.

Diego Costa was taken off injured in the first half against Spurs, with Raul Jimenez to come in his place alongside Adama Traore, who is likely to start ahead of Pedro Neto.

Wolves possible XI: Jose Sa; Nelson Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Jonny; Ruben Neves, Lemina, Joao Moutinho; A Traore, Jimenez, Sarabia