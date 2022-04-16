Newcastle vs Leicester: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Newcastle United is set to take on Leicester City on Sunday in a Premier League match. Leicester City is ninth in the Premier League standings right now, while Newcastle is in 15th.

These two teams last met in December, with Leicester dominating the match to the tune of a 4-0 victory. Youri Tielemans had two goals in that match, while Patson Daka and James Maddison each scored a goal.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of team news and more.

Position Newcastle roster Goalkeepers Dubravka, Darlow, Gillespie Defenders Clark, Dummett, Schar, Lascelles, Lewis, Targett, Krafth, Fernandez, Manquillo, Burn Midfielders Shelvey, Ritchie, Hayden, Fraser, Murphy, Almiron, Willock, Longstaff, Guimaraes Forwards Joelinton, Wilson, Saint-Maximin, Wood, Gayle

The Magpies should be safe from relegation, as they’ve got a 10-point lead over 18th-place Burnley, but the team is heading for a finish in the bottom half of the Premier League for the fourth season in a row and its worst finish since the 2015-16 campaign, when Newcastle United was 18th.

Callum Wilson leads the team with six goals this season.

Newcastle is coming off of a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton in its most recent contest, with Chris Wood scoring the lone goal in the match. That victory ended a three-game losing streak for the team.

Predicted Newcastle starting XI: Krafth, Schär, Burn, Target, Guimarães, Shelvey, Joelinton, Fraser, Wood, Saint-Maximin; Dúbravka

Position Leicester roster Goalkeepers Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic Defenders Justin, Fofana, Soyuncu, Bertrand, Evans, Amartey, Pereira, Vestergaard, Castagne, Thomas, Nelson Midfielders Barnes, Tielemans, Maddison, Albrighton, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Ndidi, Soumare, Brunt Forwards Vardy, Iheanacho, Perez, Daka, Lookman, Alves

Leicester’s chance at qualifying for European competition appears over, as the team is 11 points back of sixth-place West Ham. The team has participated in the last two Europa Leagues.

Jamie Vardy currently leads Leicester in goals with 10. The 35-year-old striker could finish with his fewest goals since the 2014-15 season with just nine matches left to be played.

Leicester won its most recent Premier League contest 2-1 over Crystal Palace, with Ademola Lookman and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall both scoring goals. The team has won two of its last three matches.

Predicted Leicester starting XI: Justin, Amartey, Söyüncü, Thomas, Tielemans, Mendy, Maddison, Dewsbury-Hall, Lookman, Daka; Schmeichel.

Newcastle results Leicester results Newcastle 1-0 Wolves (Apr 8) PSV 1-2 Leicester (Apr 14) Tottenham 5-1 Newcastle (Apr 3) Leicester 2-1 Crystal Palace (Apr 10) Everton 1-0 Newcastle (Mar 17) Leicester 0-0 PSV (Apr 7) Chelsea 1-0 Newcastle (Mar 13) Man Utd 1-1 Leicester (Apr 2) Southampton 1-2 Newcastle (Mar 10) Leicester 2-0 Brentford (Mar 20)

