Newcastle vs Arsenal: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Arsenal will need to ensure they bounce back to winning ways to get their top-four ambitions on course once more when they travel to face Newcastle at St James' Park in the Premier League on Monday.

The Gunners are seeking to bounce back from a north London derby defeat that has checked their stride, but the Magpies will present a tough test on the road.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters



Position Newcastle roster Goalkeepers Dubravka, Darlow, Gillespie Defenders Clark, Dummett, Schar, Lascelles, Lewis, Targett, Krafth, Fernandez, Manquillo, Burn Midfielders Shelvey, Ritchie, Hayden, Fraser, Murphy, Almiron, Willock, Longstaff, Guimaraes Forwards Joelinton, Wilson, Saint-Maximin, Wood, Gayle

A five-goal thrashing at the hands of an imperious Manchester City was something of a blow for Eddie Howe's men, but they will back themselves to bounce back against another top-six side, particularly with the expectation of a fruitful summer ahead.

They will be looking for a first win against Arsenal since 2018, and the Magpies will have it in mind to end a four-year wait for a triumph over the Gunners.

Predicted Newcastle starting XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Lascelles, Burn, Targett; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin.

Position Arsenal roster Goalkeepers Leno, Ramsdale, Okonkwo Defenders Tierney, White, Gabriel, Holding, Cedric Soares, Tomiyasu, Tavares Midfielders Partey, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Lokonga, Elneny, Xhaka Forwards Saka, Lacazette, Pepe, Nketiah, Martinelli

If the Gunners ever needed a wake-up call at the wrong time of the season, it was their derby defeat to Spurs, which opened the door for them to move on their Champions League place in the Premier League table.

Victory is needed to wrestle it back, but Mikel Arteta will be wary of what the hosts may do to his side in the north east of England.

Predicted Arsenal starting XI: Ramsdale; Cedric, Tomiyasu, White, Tavares; Xhaka, Elneny; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Nketiah

Last five results

Newcastle results Arsenal results Man City 5-0 Newcastle (May 8) Tottenham 3-0 Arsenal (May 12) Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool (Apr 30) Arsenal 2-1 Leeds (May 8) Norwich 0-3 Newcastle (Apr 23) West Ham 1-2 Arsenal (May 1) Newcastle 1-0 Crystal Palace (Apr 20) Arsenal 3-1 Man Utd (Apr 23) Newcastle 2-1 Leicester (Apr 17) Chelsea 2-4 Arsenal (Apr 20)

Head-to-head