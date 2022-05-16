Newcastle vs Arsenal: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Arsenal will need to ensure they bounce back to winning ways to get their top-four ambitions on course once more when they travel to face Newcastle at St James' Park in the Premier League on Monday.
The Gunners are seeking to bounce back from a north London derby defeat that has checked their stride, but the Magpies will present a tough test on the road.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Newcastle vs Arsenal
|Date
|May 16, 2022
|Times
|3pm ET, 12pm PT
|Stream
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), Premier League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|USA Network
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Newcastle roster
|Goalkeepers
|Dubravka, Darlow, Gillespie
|Defenders
|Clark, Dummett, Schar, Lascelles, Lewis, Targett, Krafth, Fernandez, Manquillo, Burn
|Midfielders
|Shelvey, Ritchie, Hayden, Fraser, Murphy, Almiron, Willock, Longstaff, Guimaraes
Forwards
|Joelinton, Wilson, Saint-Maximin, Wood, Gayle
A five-goal thrashing at the hands of an imperious Manchester City was something of a blow for Eddie Howe's men, but they will back themselves to bounce back against another top-six side, particularly with the expectation of a fruitful summer ahead.
They will be looking for a first win against Arsenal since 2018, and the Magpies will have it in mind to end a four-year wait for a triumph over the Gunners.
Predicted Newcastle starting XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Lascelles, Burn, Targett; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin.
|Position
|Arsenal roster
|Goalkeepers
|Leno, Ramsdale, Okonkwo
|Defenders
|Tierney, White, Gabriel, Holding, Cedric Soares, Tomiyasu, Tavares
|Midfielders
|Partey, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Lokonga, Elneny, Xhaka
|Forwards
|Saka, Lacazette, Pepe, Nketiah, Martinelli
If the Gunners ever needed a wake-up call at the wrong time of the season, it was their derby defeat to Spurs, which opened the door for them to move on their Champions League place in the Premier League table.
Victory is needed to wrestle it back, but Mikel Arteta will be wary of what the hosts may do to his side in the north east of England.
Predicted Arsenal starting XI: Ramsdale; Cedric, Tomiyasu, White, Tavares; Xhaka, Elneny; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Nketiah
Last five results
|Newcastle results
|Arsenal results
|Man City 5-0 Newcastle (May 8)
|Tottenham 3-0 Arsenal (May 12)
|Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool (Apr 30)
|Arsenal 2-1 Leeds (May 8)
|Norwich 0-3 Newcastle (Apr 23)
|West Ham 1-2 Arsenal (May 1)
|Newcastle 1-0 Crystal Palace (Apr 20)
|Arsenal 3-1 Man Utd (Apr 23)
|Newcastle 2-1 Leicester (Apr 17)
|Chelsea 2-4 Arsenal (Apr 20)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|11/27/2021
|Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle
|5/2/2021
|Newcastle 0-2 Arsenal
|1/18/2021
|Arsenal 3-0 Newcastle
|1/9/2021
|Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle
|2/16/2020
|Arsenal 4-0 Newcastle