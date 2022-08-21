Newcastle United vs Manchester City: US TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Citizens travel north to face the Magpies - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Premier League season continues this weekend as Manchester City travel to face Newcastle United at St James' Park. The champions are two from two so far this term, having soundly bounced back from defeat in the Community Shield to Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola's side have already found an early rival in Arsenal too, coached by former assistant Mikel Arteta - and they'll need a win on Tyneside to keep pace, though Eddie Howe's Magpies will have their eyes on a shiny upset.

Games Newcastle United vs Manchester City Date Aug 21, 2022 Times 11:30am ET, 8:30am PT Stream fubo TV (start with a free trial)

Position Newcastle roster Goalkeepers Dúbravka, Pope, Darlow, Gillespie Defenders Trippier, Dummett, Botman, Schär, Lascelles, Lewis, Targett, Krafth, Fernández, Manquillo, Watts, Burn Midfielders Joelinton, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Fraser, Murphy, Almirón, M. Longstaff, Willock, Anderson, S. Longstaff, Guimarães Forwards Wilson, Wood

An opening victory against new boys Nottingham Forest followed by a draw with Brighton means Newcastle have started the season on an unbeaten note - though Eddie Howe may wish they had completed the job against the Seagulls.

Their toughest test of this nascent campaign comes this weekend, and the Magpies will have to likely dig deep on home turf if they hope to frustrate the champions.

Predicted Newcastle starting XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Almiron, Joelinton, Guimaraes, Willock, Saint-Maximin; Wilson.

Position Man City roster Goalkeepers Ortega, Ederson, Carson Defenders Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake, Cancelo,, Laporte, Gómez, Lewis Midfielders Phillips, Gündoğan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Palmer Forwards Haaland, Grealish, Álvarez, Mahrez

Two wins from two games, and Manchester City are already well on course to defend their Premier League crown, for what would be a third consecutive title triumph since Liverpool won in 2020.

But Pep Guardiola's side are still sorting through their shape to an extent, following the arrival of a clutch of new faces - and having been ruled out last time through injury, Kalvin Phillips might finally have a role to play behind the fearsome frontline speared by Erling Haaland.

Predicted Man City starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Haaland, Foden.

Newcastle results Man City results Brighton 0-0 Newcastle (Aug 13) Man City 4-0 Bournemouth (Aug 13) Newcastle 2-0 Forest (Aug 6) West Ham 0-2 Man City (Aug 7) Newcastle 2-1 Athletic Club (Jul 30) Liverpool 3-1 Man City (Jul 30) Newcastle 1-0 Atalanta (Jul 29) Bayern 0-1 Man City (Jul 23) Benfica 3-2 Newcastle (May 26) Man City 2-1 América (Jul 20)

