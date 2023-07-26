Newcastle United vs Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League Summer Series match between Newcastle and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will take on Newcastle United up next in the Premier League Summer Series on Thursday in the United States. The game will be the Blues' second game of the pre-season tournament and will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Chelsea beat Wrexham 5-0 earlier this month before edging past Brighton 4-3 in the first game of the ongoing tournament. There have been plenty of positives take back to London already for Mauricio Pochettino, with both the young and the new talents shining in both the games.

Newcastle United beat both Gateshead and Rangers before entering the tournament but began this leg of their pre-season with a 3-3 draw against Rangers. The focus will be on getting the players up to shape as the result makes little difference in the grand scheme of things.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Newcastle vs Chelsea kick-off time

Date: July 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 8.15pm EDT Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The pre-season game between Newcastle and Chelsea will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday. Kick-off is at 8.15am EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Newcastle vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

The pre-season game between Newcastle and Chelsea will be shown live on Peacock in the US. Full match highlights will be made available on the platform after the game ends, whereas live updates will be accessible here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Newcastle team news

Harvey Barnes, who recently joined from Leicester City, is expected to be among the substitutes for the upcoming match. The team is likely to be rotated heavily as the Magpies try to settle down on a starting lineup before the Premier League begins.

Manager Howe may opt to switch from the back three formation used against Villa and instead go with a more familiar back-four for this fixture.

Newcastle predicted XI: Karius; Trippier; Schar, Botman, Burn; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Wilson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Karius, Dubravka, Pope, Gillespie, Darlow Defenders: Trippier, Botman, Burn, Targett, Schar, Lascelles, Krafth, Savage, A. Murphy, J. Miley, Dummett, Ashby, Manquillo Midfielders: Anderson, Longstaff, Tonali, Guimaraes, L. Miley, White, Turner-Cooke, Ritchie, Willock, Joelinton Forwards: Almiron, Isak, Murphy, Wilson, Gordon, J. Murphy, B. Parkinson

Chelsea team news

Nicolas Jackson, who scored the fourth and final goal against Brighton, might be chosen ahead of another one of Chelsea's scorer in that game Christopher Nkunku.

In case Reece James is not considered fit enough to start due to a recent minor injury and illness, Marc Cucurella could fill in as the right-back.

Chelsea predicted XI: Arrizabalaga, Cucurella, Silva, Chalobah, Hall; Fernandez, Casadei; Moreira, Chukwuemeka, Sterling; Jackson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kepa, Cumming, Slonina, Bergstrom, Beach Defenders: Silva, Chalobah, Chilwell, Colwill, Maatsen, Casade, Jamesi, Burstow, Gilchrist, Hall Midfielders: Fernandez, Mudryk, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Madueke, Cucurella, Gusto, Humphreys Forwards: Nkunku, Sterling, Santos, Gabriel, Moreira, Jackson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 2023 Chelsea 1-1 Newcastle Premier League November 2022 Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea Premier League March 2022 Chelsea 1-0 Newcastle Premier League October 2021 Newcastle 0-3 Chelsea Premier League February 2021 Chelsea 2-0 Newcastle Premier League

