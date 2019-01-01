'Newcastle can beat any Premier League team' - Diame boasts ahead of Man Utd clash

The Magpies are hoping to start the new year with a win when they host the Red Devils

Mohamed Diame believes Newcastle United can upset any team in the English Premier League as they get ready for their outing against Manchester United.

Rafa Benitez's men will aim to avenge the outcome of the last fixture between both teams when they welcome the Red Devils to St. James' Park on Wednesday night.

Newcastle gave away a two-goal lead in the reverse fixture in October to succumb to a 3-2 loss at Old Trafford.

Article continues below

Despite winning just one of their last seven league matches, the 31-year-old is upbeat of his side's chances to hand Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his first defeat at the helm.

"We know we are capable of having a good game and winning against Man United at home,” Diame was quoted by Chronicle Live.

“We know that. We have to make sure we’re ready and start the game on top of them and use the atmosphere, because we know the fans are always here to push us. It’s going to be an important game.”

Solksjaer succeeded Jose Mourinho last month and has had a fine start recording three wins in his last three outings.

The combative midfielder, aware of the change in the visitors' management, disclosed the key factor they need to see off Manchester United.

“It’s still a big team, no matter who they have got as a manager," he continued.

"They have players of quality, and now it looks like they are enjoying their football more.

“But that doesn’t change anything for us. We are going to try to get on top of them and disturb them to make sure we come away with the points.

“We know we can beat any team in this league. It’s just about being ready showing the right attitude, and that’s it.

“When we are doing the good things, as we were doing last year, we’re a team who can beat any team. It’s just about being ready.”

Although the Senegal international admitted his slow start to the 2018-19 season, he stated his readiness to keep improving for Newcastle United, placed15th in the league table.

“I started slowly, but playing every game is helping me to be ready week in, week out," he added.

“I feel good, I feel fresh. We’ve been playing every three days now, but I feel good. I’m going to keep going and get better game after game.”