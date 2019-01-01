Newcastle 2019 pre-season: Friendlies, transfers, rumours & Premier League fixtures

Although it is not clear if Rafael Benitez will still be in charge of the St James' Park outfit next term, preparations are already underway

Newcastle ultimately avoided the worst of the relegation battle in the 2018-19 Premier League, with Rafael Benitez working his magic to propel them to 13th in the standings.

The Spaniard’s future, however, remains in question while the supporters remain unhappy with the relative lack of investment in the playing side of the club.

As such, there is little optimism around the north east of positive times ahead at St James’ Park in the 2019-20 season.

Ahead of the upcoming campaign, Goal takes a look at Newcastle's pre-season friendly schedule, the club's transfer activity and when their Premier League push begins again.

Newcastle pre-season fixtures

Date Match Time (UK / US ET) Venue Jul 17 10am/5am Nanjing Olympic Sports Centre, Nanjing Jul 20 or West Ham tbc Hongkou Stadium, Shanghai

Newcastle have confirmed their participation in the Premier League Asia Trophy, which acts as a mini-tournament that will take place in over the summer.

Their first encounter will be against Wolves in Nanjing on July 17. They will then play a second match in Shanghai on July 20 – either a final or a third-place playoff – against Manchester City or .

No other friendly matches have been announced by the club, with those expected to follow in due course.

Newcastle 2019-20 transfer activity

Newcastle’s first priority has to be to tie down manager Benitez to a fresh contract, though there has been little sign of a breakthrough in talks with the Spaniard. Crucially, he wants assurances over his transfer budget and support in the window.

As such, there has been no progress towards new arrivals, though Newcastle have most hotly been linked with striker Remi Oudin. forward Wesley and David Okereke of Spezia are other potential targets as the club seek value for money in the market.

Full-back is an area where the club wish to strengthen, with Mario Fernandez of one of their top targets in this regard. ’s Joe Bryan is another possibility in this role.

Meanwhile, midfielders Juan Mata ( ) and Joao Mario ( ) have been tentatively associated with the club.

goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, who has spent the season on loan with side , is being touted around Europe and could be a target for the Magpies.



In terms of players leaving the club, Sean Longstaff has been hotly linked with a move to Manchester United, while Jonjo Shelvey and Isaac Hayden are both attracting interest from West Ham.

Newcastle’s activity is likely to remain at an impasse until Benitez’s future is made clear, however.

Transfer activity in

Position Player Transferred from Fee Date RW Jacob Murphy End of loan June 30 AM Henri Saivet Bursaspor End of loan June 30

Transfer activity out

Position Player Transferred to Fee Date LB Antonio Barreca End of loan June 30

Newcastle 2019-20 Premier League fixtures

Fixtures for the 2019-20 Premier League season will be released on June 13 at 9am BST.

The opening day of the new campaign will be August 10, 2019 and it will run until May 17, 2020.