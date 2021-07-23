New Zealand vs USWNT: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Americans will hope to bounce back from a surprise opening-game defeat to Sweden against the Football Ferns

The U.S. women's national team will look to bounce back from a disastrous opening match at Tokyo 2020, as they face New Zealand in a Group G match in Saitama.

The pre-tournament favourites were shocked by Sweden , the nation who dumped them out of the running five years ago in Brazil, in the first game of their Olympic campaign.

Ahead of the game, Goal has got the details of how to watch the match on TV or stream it online, plus team news and more.

Games New Zealand vs USWNT Date July 24, 2021 Times 7.30am ET, 4.30am PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), this year's Olympics soccer games can be watched live and on-demand.

The live sports streaming service can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream NBCSN

Team news & rosters

Position USWNT roster Goalkeepers Naeher, Franch, Campbell Defenders Sauerbrunn, Dahlkemper, O'Hara, Dunn, Sonnett, Davidson, Krueger Midfielders Ertz, Sam Mewis, Kristie Mewis, Horan, Lavelle, Macario Forwards Morgan, Rapinoe, Heath, Press, Lloyd, Williams

Having seen Julie Ertz come off the bench in defeat against Sweden to replace Sam Mewis, there is a good chance that the Chicago Red Stars midfielder could get the nod to start this time around.

As such, Mewis may be expected to drop to the bench, while Megan Rapinoe - restricted to a cameo in the first game - may also make the XI.

Predicted USWNT starting XI: Naeher; O'Hara, Dahlkemper, Sauerbrunn, Dunn; Lavelle, Horan, Ertz; Rapinoe, Press, Morgan.

Position New Zealand roster Goalkeepers Nayler, Leat, Esson Defenders Green, Bott, Moore, Bunge, Riley, Ecreg, Anton, Van der Meer Midfielders Percival, Longo, Hassett, Bowen, Cleverley, Rolston Forwards Rennie, Chance, Satchell, Wilkinson, Robertson

Gabi Rennie's late goal off the bench could be enough to hand her a start, but it is more likely that the Football Ferns stick with a similar side to the one beaten 2-1 by Australia in their opening game.

That would mean Hannah Wilkinson heads the attack, while they set up in a 3-4-3 formation against the formidable world champions.

Predicted New Zealand starting XI: Nayler; Ecreg, Green, Moore; Bott, Bowen, Percival, Riley; Hassett, Wilkinson, Chance.

Recent results & head-to-head

Last five results

USWNT results New Zealand results Sweden 3-0 New Zealand (Jul 21) Australia 2-1 New Zealand (Jul 21) USWNT 4-0 Mexico (Jul 5) Great Britain 3-0 New Zealand (Jul 14) USWNT 4-0 Mexico (Jul 1) New Zealand 1-2 Norway (Mar 10 2020) USWNT 2-0 Nigeria (Jun 16) New Zealand 0-3 Italy (Mar 7 2020) USWNT 4-0 Jamaica (Jun 13) New Zealand 1 (7)-(6) 1 Belgium (Mar 4 2020)

Head-to-head