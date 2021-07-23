New Zealand vs USWNT: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
The U.S. women's national team will look to bounce back from a disastrous opening match at Tokyo 2020, as they face New Zealand in a Group G match in Saitama.
Watch New Zealand vs USWNT
The pre-tournament favourites were shocked by Sweden , the nation who dumped them out of the running five years ago in Brazil, in the first game of their Olympic campaign.
Ahead of the game, Goal has got the details of how to watch the match on TV or stream it online, plus team news and more.
|Games
|New Zealand vs USWNT
|Date
|July 24, 2021
|Times
|7.30am ET, 4.30am PT
|Stream
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), this year's Olympics soccer games can be watched live and on-demand.
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|NBCSN
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
Team news & rosters
|Position
|USWNT roster
|Goalkeepers
|Naeher, Franch, Campbell
|Defenders
|Sauerbrunn, Dahlkemper, O'Hara, Dunn, Sonnett, Davidson, Krueger
|Midfielders
|Ertz, Sam Mewis, Kristie Mewis, Horan, Lavelle, Macario
|Forwards
|Morgan, Rapinoe, Heath, Press, Lloyd, Williams
Having seen Julie Ertz come off the bench in defeat against Sweden to replace Sam Mewis, there is a good chance that the Chicago Red Stars midfielder could get the nod to start this time around.
As such, Mewis may be expected to drop to the bench, while Megan Rapinoe - restricted to a cameo in the first game - may also make the XI.
Predicted USWNT starting XI: Naeher; O'Hara, Dahlkemper, Sauerbrunn, Dunn; Lavelle, Horan, Ertz; Rapinoe, Press, Morgan.
|Position
|New Zealand roster
|Goalkeepers
|Nayler, Leat, Esson
|Defenders
|Green, Bott, Moore, Bunge, Riley, Ecreg, Anton, Van der Meer
|Midfielders
|Percival, Longo, Hassett, Bowen, Cleverley, Rolston
|Forwards
|Rennie, Chance, Satchell, Wilkinson, Robertson
Gabi Rennie's late goal off the bench could be enough to hand her a start, but it is more likely that the Football Ferns stick with a similar side to the one beaten 2-1 by Australia in their opening game.
That would mean Hannah Wilkinson heads the attack, while they set up in a 3-4-3 formation against the formidable world champions.
Predicted New Zealand starting XI: Nayler; Ecreg, Green, Moore; Bott, Bowen, Percival, Riley; Hassett, Wilkinson, Chance.
Recent results & head-to-head
Last five results
|USWNT results
|New Zealand results
|Sweden 3-0 New Zealand (Jul 21)
|Australia 2-1 New Zealand (Jul 21)
|USWNT 4-0 Mexico (Jul 5)
|Great Britain 3-0 New Zealand (Jul 14)
|USWNT 4-0 Mexico (Jul 1)
|New Zealand 1-2 Norway (Mar 10 2020)
|USWNT 2-0 Nigeria (Jun 16)
|New Zealand 0-3 Italy (Mar 7 2020)
|USWNT 4-0 Jamaica (Jun 13)
|New Zealand 1 (7)-(6) 1 Belgium (Mar 4 2020)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|May 16, 2019
|USWNT 5-0 New Zealand
|September 19, 2017
|USWNT 5-0 New Zealand
|September 15, 2017
|USWNT 3-1 New Zealand
|August 3, 2016
|USWNT 2-0 New Zealand
|April 4, 2015
|USWNT 4-0 New Zealand