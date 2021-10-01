New Nigeria defender Bassey reveals mother's role in Super Eagles decision

The youngster is part of Gernot Rohr's squad preparing to play CAR in World Cup qualifiers

Super Eagles new boy Calvin Ughelumba Bassey has revealed it was his mother's dream for him to play for the West Africa nation.

The 21-year-old Calvin Bassey, who plays for Scottish giants Rangers and can play as a left-back or centre-back, was handed his maiden Nigeria call-up by coach Gernot Rohr.

The 23-man squad is preparing for this month's 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against the Central African Republic.

Despite being eligible to play for Italy or England, the youngster opted to grant his mother her wish.

"My mother played a huge role in making me decide on playing for Nigeria," Bassey said as quoted by OwnGoalNigeria .

"It has been her dream and I am glad she is alive to see it come to pass. If all goes well, she will likely follow me to Nigeria to see me in the colours of the team she loves for the first time."

The defender was signed by the Scottish side from Leicester City when he was 19 years old.

Nigeria will host CAR on October 7, before playing them away three days later.

The three-time African champions will be without Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi and Watford star Peter Etebo, who are nursing injuries.

NIGERIA SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands)

Defenders: Chidozie Awaziem (Alanyaspor FC, Turkey); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Jamilu Collins (SC Paderborn 07, Germany); Abdullahi Shehu (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Calvin Bassey (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Kevin Akpoguma (TSG Hoffenheim, Germany)

Midfielders: Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Innocent Bonke (Malmo FF, Sweden); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk, Turkey); Samuel Kalu (FC Bordeaux, France); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Paul Onuachu (KRC Genk, Belgium); Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow, Russia)