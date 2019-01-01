New look, new home - Goal STUDIO celebrates store opening with fresh t-shirt line

To celebrate the grand opening of the new store in Seoul, we are introducing a brand new summer graphic t-shirt collection: LIVE THE GOAL

Two months have now passed since the official launch of the GOAL™ fashion brand.

And this month saw another first, with the opening of GOAL™'s maiden retail store in Seoul, Korea.

Deep in the heart of Seoul’s fashion district, GOAL STUDIO retail stores will soon be introduced worldwide.

And to celebrate the grand opening, we are introducing a brand new summer graphic t-shirt collection: LIVE THE GOAL.

Designed in collaboration with a football graphic artist, Uruijff, the seven t-shirts depict the week of a typical football fan, from Monday to Sunday.

True football fans cannot let a single day go by without thinking about the beautiful game, and the LIVE THE GOAL Collection showcases just how great a role the sport plays in all of our lives.

Check out the unique stories behind each of the seven designs NOW!