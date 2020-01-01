New Inter Milan signing Hakimi sends emotional message to Real Madrid

The Morocco international has thanked the Blancos after ending his 14-year stay at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

Achraf Hakimi has sent a heartfelt message to after completing his move to side Milan on Thursday.

The international sealed a five-year deal worth €40 million with the San Siro outfit to end his 14-year stay at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Hakimi has been with the Spanish giants since 2006 where he learnt his trade and quickly rose through the ranks, earning promotion to the senior team in 2016, and played his first game for the side against .

The 21-year-old was then promoted to the first team in 2017 and made his debut against in a home game.

The young defender made only nine league appearances for Real as he was behind Dani Carvajal and Nacho in the pecking order.

His desire to enjoy more playing time and garner experience led him to secure a two-year loan move to the Black and Yellows and shone during his time with the German side.

After the expiration of his temporary deal with BVB, it was suggested the wing-back would return to Madrid to fight for a place in Zinedine Zidane’s team before completing his switch to Inter.

Hakimi has taken time to appreciate Real for the opportunity afforded him at the club and also thanked their fans for their support.

"Real Madrid is my home, I was raised and educated to become the person I am,” Hakimi posted on Instagram.

"Thank you to all the club workers, to my coaches and to all my teammates who accompanied me on this beautiful stage of my life.

“Finally, I would like to thank all the Madridistas who supported me and who will continue to always support the team. Thank you very much, Real. Hala Madrid!"

Notwithstanding his limited playing time at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, the two-time Caf Youth Player of the Year won one title and a Club World Cup trophy with the Spanish side before his departure.

Hakimi will be expected to flourish in Antonio Conte's preferred 3-5-2 formation at San Siro and will hope to help them compete for the league title in the 2020-21 season.