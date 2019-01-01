New England Revolution sign Argentine forward Gustavo Bou from Club Tijuana

The MLS side added another designated player, pulling the 29-year-old from the Liga MX outfit to lead the line for Bruce Arena

Bruce Arena has landed his first major signing as New Revolution boss.

The side signed forward Gustavo Bou from Liga MX's Club Tijuana on Wednesday.

The club did not announce the terms of the deal, though sources tell Goal that the fee paid was between $6-7 million.

“Gustavo is a versatile, creative forward with a proven history of success who will bring a high level of experience and leadership to the roster,” Revolution sporting director and head coach Arena said in a statement. “We have followed him for a number of years and have confidence he will be an integral part of our success this year and moving forward. We look forward to welcoming him to New England.”

Bou brings a wealth of experience to MLS, having spent time in , and over the course of a 12-year professional career.

Prior to playing in Liga MX for Tijuana, Bou was a star for Argentina's Racing Club, racking up 44 goals and 19 assists in just over 100 appearances.

Bou continued to score goals in Liga MX, netting 21 times in 55 league appearances for Xolos.

The 29-year-old becomes the second designated player on the Revolution roster and will be expected to partner with Carles Gil, who was signed in the offseason, also as a designated player, in spearheading the attack.

Arena's side could use the boost.

The club sit eighth in the Eastern Conference and has scored just 22 goals across 19 matches.

Arena was named as the club's new coach in May, replacing Brad Friedel as the club struggled through the early months of the season.

The former U.S. national team boss has a long history of building winners in the league, and the signing of Bou should be a boost to his hopes of turning the club around.

New England will be back in action on Friday, with the club taking to the road to face with a chance to close the gap on one of the leaders in the Eastern Conference.

The Revs sit eight points back of second-placed United with a game in hand.